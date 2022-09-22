BARCO — The John A. Holmes boys’ soccer team was three minutes away from securing a big Northeastern Coastal Conference road win on Tuesday night, but then the Currituck Knights finally found the back of the net.
After Abel Caro-Nava pushed the ball down field from the right side in the 77th minute, the ball found Mike Sweeney and then Gabriel Taylor, whose shot was blocked.
On the rebound, Addison Daniel buried it from the right side in the box to tie the game 1-1.
The goal forced two scoreless 10-minute overtime periods as Currituck and Edenton finished with the 1-1 draw.
“We want to be able to grind good teams like this down,” Edenton head coach Miles Oxenford said. “We want to be able to grind some of these guys down and that’s exactly how we want to play. We did it. We didn’t do it for 80 minutes, we did it for 78 minutes.”
It was an even game between the Aces (8-1-1, 1-1-1 NCC) and Knights (1-3-2, 1-0-2 NCC) in the first half as it ended with no goals and neither team having many great scoring chances.
Edenton didn’t score their only goal until about eight minutes into the second half.
Near the left sideline about 10 yards beyond midfield, the Aces’ Eat Bateman delivered a pass through the air down the field to Loghan Wagner.
Wagner managed to win the ball from Currituck’s Daniel and found himself with a clear shot in the box from the left side.
He snuck it past the diving Knights goalkeeper and the Aces led 1-0.
About 19 minutes later, Wagner had another shot to give Edenton some breathing room from the right side of the net, but the line drive kick went off the right post and kept the Knights in the game.
It was 10 minutes later when Daniel tied things up.
Once Daniel scored, Currituck was the main aggressor, showing the most offensive pressure throughout the overtime periods, but the Aces managed to survive it and come away with the draw.
Knights head coach Rudy van Oekel acknowledged he was disappointed in how his team played Wednesday after playing well in a scoreless draw against Manteo on Monday.
“After (Daniel’s goal), we had a certain burst of energy,” van Oekel said. “We shouldn’t wait 77 minutes to get to that point.”
Wednesday was also the first time in at least 10 years and 16 games between the two teams that Currituck didn’t outright beat Edenton.
The Aces, who are being headed by Oxenford for the first time after he was an assistant in the program for five years, have already doubled last year’s win total.
“This is a good stepping stone on our program’s track of becoming better,” Oxenford said. “That’s what we’re about this season. They executed the game plan perfectly. I couldn’t be happier with the result. Tie away from home against a 3A opponent, it’s a good result.”
-David Gough
Northeastern 2, Camden 0: The Eagles (4-5-1, 1-2 NCC) won at home for their first conference victory of the season Wednesday.
They scored both goals in the second half against the Bruins (6-3, 0-3 NCC).
Northeastern heads to Manteo on Monday as Camden was scheduled for a non-conference game at Gates Wednesday before going to Edenton after a full week off.
VOLLEYBALL
Perquimans def. Ayden-Grifton 25-21, 25-19, 25-23: The Lady Pirates (10-1) were tested with the non-conference road match against the 2A Lady Chargers (9-5) Wednesday, but continued their sweep streak.
Eby Scaff had 15 kills for Perquimans as Victoria Williamson had 10 and Daven Brabble had nine. Maddie Chaulk had 28 assists.
The Lady Pirates were scheduled to head to Bertie Thursday before hosting South Creek Tuesday.
Camden def. Bear Grass Charter 25-7, 25-8, 25-7: The Lady Bruins (11-0) made quick work of the non-conference Lady Bears (5-6) at home Wednesday.
Carlyn Tanis led with 12 kills and eight aces, while Peyton Carver had 25 assists.
Camden was scheduled to go to Manteo Thursday before hosting Pasquotank Tuesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Washington 5, Northeastern 4: The Lady Eagles (4-5) nearly upset the Lady Pam Pack (8-2) in Elizabeth City Wednesday.
Northeastern had singles wins by Jessica Carter, Jada Simpson and Madeline Carlson, while Carter and Mary Ellen Foreman won their doubles match.
The Lady Eagles were scheduled to go to Edenton Thursday before going to First Flight on Tuesday.