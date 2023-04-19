With the help of three fifth inning runs, the Currituck softball team beat Pasquotank 5-2 on Tuesday.
Those three runs gave the Lady Knights (6-8, 4-2 NCC) a 4-2 lead at the time. They added an insurance run in the top of the seventh against the Lady Panthers (2-7, 1-6 NCC).
Amelia Cervantes led Currituck with two hits and two RBIs, while Taylor Clark and Madison Cartwright also put together two-hit nights.
Addyson Romanczyk allowed just one hit and no runs in three innings of pitching as Kailey Bryant pitched four innings, allowing only one earned run on three hits and striking out nine.
Camden 18, Lawrence Academy 8: The Lady Bruins (13-2) won the non-conference home game against the Lady Warriors (5-7).
Camden held a 5-4 lead after just one inning, scored seven more in the third for a 12-5 lead and added six more runs in the next three innings to end the game in six innings.
Aaliyah Anderson, Carlyn Tanis and Caleigh Martin all had three hits for Camden with Martin leading the pack with four RBIs. Ruby Arnette homered in the game.
Perquimans 11, Riverside-Martin 4: The Lady Pirates (13-4, 7-0 FRC) scored all 11 of their runs in the first three innings at home Tuesday to remain in first place over second-place Riverside (11-4, 5-2 FRC).
They scored three in the first, four in the second and four in the third for an 11-3 lead at the time.
Riverside-Martin 8, Perquimans 3: The Pirates (10-8, 6-1 FRC) suffered their first conference loss since 2019 with Tuesday’s result against the Knights (9-7, 7-2 FRC) at home.
It was a 3-3 game after the first inning and it stayed that way until Riverside scored five times in the top of the seventh.
Jacob Askew had a home run in the loss as Maddux Thach and Cameron Goodrow both reached base safely twice.
Manteo 13, Northeastern 12: The Eagles (4-10, 2-7 NCC) erased a 9-2 deficit with six runs in the top of the fifth and four in the top of the sixth to take a 12-10 lead.
Manteo (4-10, 1-8 NCC) got its first conference win with a run in the sixth and two more in the seventh to walk it off.
Peyton Paris and Seth Boyd both had three hits and three RBIs for Northeastern in the loss.
Camden 11, Hertford County 0: The Bruins (9-7, 4-5 NCC) won in five innings on the road against the Bears (1-16, 0-9 NCC) Tuesday.
T.J. Norvell had a home run and five RBIs, while Robbie Beckner doubled three times and knocked in two runs.
Cole Roberts allowed two hits and one walk, while striking out 12 in five innings on the mound.
BOYS TENNIS
Northeastern 5, Manteo 4: The Eagles (5-6, 4-4 NCC) got wins on the road from Gavyn Bright, Joel Overman and John Twiford in singles, while Sanders and Bright, and Kevin Mejia-Santos and Ethan Walton won in doubles against Manteo (2-7, 2-6 NCC).
First Flight 7, Currituck 2: The Knights (0-12, 0-8 NCC) got wins from Westin Stratton in singles and Warren Rifenburgh and Rory Ingram in doubles against the Nighthawks (9-1, 8-0 NCC).
GIRLS SOCCER
Perquimans 1, NEAAAT 0: A first-half goal lifted the Lady Pirates (5-3) past the Lady Griffins (2-6) Tuesday.