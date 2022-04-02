CAMDEN — The Camden baseball team defeated USA Homeschool (Va.) at home Thursday 6-0.

Scoring opened for the Bruins (6-4) in the bottom of the fourth inning with a five-run frame. They scored their last run in the fifth.

Cody Ives went 3-for-4 with a triple and RBI against USA Homeschool (1-4), while Cillian Doran earned a hit and two RBIs. Jaden Clark, Jacori Sutton and Wes Hyatt also had two hits in the win.

Bradley Elias pitched six-plus shutout innings allowing five hits, one walk and striking out five.

Camden was scheduled to host First Flight on Friday and will host Northeastern on Tuesday.