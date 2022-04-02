High School Roundup | Elias, Bruins shut out Warriors From staff reports David Gough Author email Apr 2, 2022 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CAMDEN — The Camden baseball team defeated USA Homeschool (Va.) at home Thursday 6-0.Scoring opened for the Bruins (6-4) in the bottom of the fourth inning with a five-run frame. They scored their last run in the fifth.Cody Ives went 3-for-4 with a triple and RBI against USA Homeschool (1-4), while Cillian Doran earned a hit and two RBIs. Jaden Clark, Jacori Sutton and Wes Hyatt also had two hits in the win.Bradley Elias pitched six-plus shutout innings allowing five hits, one walk and striking out five.Camden was scheduled to host First Flight on Friday and will host Northeastern on Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesWindsor residents charged with indecent libertiesNHS student competes in S20 of 'American Idol'Currituck Fire-EMS: 2 killed in wreck on Caratoke Highway, child airlifted to Va. hospitalECSU, athletic director Bright part ways after four yearsChowan woman killed in March 20 wreckCurrituck to limit non-resident parking in 4WD beach areas'Lucky' raccoon cause of early morning power outageSmall-town florist shines in PlymouthPart of Harbor Town ferry system could start later this summerHammett: Citizen's complaints about EMS leadership unfounded Images