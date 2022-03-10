EDENTON — The John A. Holmes baseball team used late heroics from Davis Halstead to defeat Bear Grass Charter 2-1 at home Tuesday night.
Halstead hit a walk-off two-run double in the bottom of seventh to give the Aces (2-2) the win over the Bears (1-3).
Colson Williams pitched a complete game for Edenton giving up just the one run.
The Aces host Perquimans next on Friday night.
Perquimans 5, Camden 3: The Pirates (4-0) handed the Bruins (3-1) their first loss of the young season in Hertford Tuesday.
With the game tied 1-1 after four innings, Perquimans scored four in the bottom of the fifth inning to break the tie and lead 5-1.
Camden scored the remainder of its runs in the sixth inning.
The Pirates’ Colby Brown was the only player on both teams to have two hits in the game, while Eli Gregory and Jakob Meads both earned two runs batted in. Jackson Russell also knocked in a run for Perquimans.
Cillian Doran and Sam Sanders both had an RBI for Camden.
Meads pitched four innings for the Pirates with Tanner Thach pitching three as they combined to strike out 11 Bruins in the game and give up just one earned run.
Perquimans travels to Edenton Friday, while Camden is scheduled to host Pasquotank next on Tuesday.
Northeastern 12, USA Homeschool 6: On Monday, the Eagles improved to 3-0 with the home win over the Warriors (0-1) out of Virginia.
Carter Stevenson went 2-for-4 for Northeastern with a double and home run to go along with four runs batted in.
Cayden Dudley started on the mound for the Eagles pitching six innings, striking out seven, allowing six hits, one walk and giving up one earned run of three that crossed home plate for USA Homeschool.
Northeastern is scheduled to host First Flight this upcoming Tuesday.
BOYS TENNIS
First Flight 8, Northeastern 1: The Eagles (1-1) lost on the road to the Nighthawks (3-0) Tuesday.
Gavyn Bright was the only Eagle to win as he defeated Andrew Kilburn in No. 6 singles with a tiebreaker after two sets.
Northeastern is scheduled to host Currituck Thursday at 4 p.m.
Currituck 6, John A. Holmes 3: The Knights (3-0) won at home against Edenton (0-3) Tuesday.
Charles Swanson, Addison Daniel, Westin Stratton and Leland Gaylord all won singles matches for Currituck.
GIRLS SOCCER
Camden 1, Bear Grass Charter 0: The Lady Bruins (1-0-1) earned their first win of the season on the road on Monday over the Lady Bears (1-2).
Skilar Parish scored the game’s only goal with about eight minutes left in the game.
Camden is scheduled to next play Roanoke Rapids on Saturday.