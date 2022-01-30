HERTFORD – The Perquimans’ boys basketball team handily defeated North East Carolina Prep 77-33 at home Friday night.
The Pirates (11-5, 6-2 Four Rivers Conference) started the conference contest off with a 29-6 first quarter advantage and cruised from there.
Senior A’marion Hunter scored 21, followed by Nasir Parker’s 12. Kameron Hall and and sophomore Shavoris Lewis both scored nine against North East Carolina Prep (2-10, 0-8 FRC).
Perquimans travels to South Creek on Tuesday.
Hertford County 69, Northeastern 53: The Eagles (12-2, 7-1 Northeastern Coastal Conference) lost their first conference game of the season on the road Friday night.
Rimiez Williams scored a team-high 22 points for Hertford County (13-4, 8-1 NCC) followed by Jeremiah Benthall’s 12.
Northeastern was led by Tyell Saunders’s 23 points and E.J. Gatling’s 16.
The Eagles will look to get back in the win column on Tuesday with a home game against Camden.
Victory Christian 63, Ahoskie Christian 36: The Eagles (10-6, 2-2 North Carolina Christian Athletic Association) won their senior night game on Friday.
Seniors Ryan Williams and Trevon Turner both recorded double-doubles in the win against Ahoskie (7-11, 1-3 NCCAA).
Williams recorded 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Turner had 15 points and 11 rebounds. Ethan Meads added 16 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hertford County 62, Northeastern 47: The Lady Eagles (9-3, 3-2 NCC) dropped their conference road contest to the Lady Bears (14-2, 8-0 NCC).
Northeastern took a 26-19 lead into halftime before Hertford County outscored them by 14 in the third quarter and pulled away in the fourth.
Ahoskie Christian 49, Victory Christian 40: The Lady Eagles (13-1, 1-1 NCCAA) lost their first game of the season Friday to the Lady Warriors (13-6, 3-0 NCCAA.
Taylor Moore earned a double-double for Victory with 10 points and 14 rebounds. Jessica Van Essendelft also scored 10 for the Lady Eagles.