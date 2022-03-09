GATESVILLE — The Camden baseball team defeated Gates 1-0 Monday evening on the road.
Cody Ives started for Camden (3-0), allowing just one hit in five innings and striking out nine while walking four. Jaden Clark closed the game out with two innings pitched, no hits, three strikeouts and one walk allowed.
Monday’s only run against Gates (1-2) came in the sixth inning with Brad Elias knocking Wes Hyatt home. Elias, Hyatt and Cody Ives had all three hits for the Bruins.
Camden was scheduled to travel to Perquimans Tuesday and its next game will be at home on Tuesday, March 15, against Pasquotank.
Perquimans 18, Manteo 7: The Pirates (3-0) used an offensive outburst to defeat manteo (2-1) on the road Monday.
Perquimans scored seven in the second inning for a 9-0 advantage and later scored six in the top of the fifth for the 18-7 result as the team scored at least one run in each of the five innings.
Tanner Thach went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and a home run. Trenton Sawyer, Jakob Meads, Eli Gregory and Colby Brown all added two hits with Sawyer knocking home three runs.
Jett Winslow had one hit and knocked in four with a double in the process.
Currituck 12, Bear Grass Charter 4: The Knights (2-2) won on the road over the Bears (1-2) Monday.
Currituck next plays on Saturday against Cape Hatteras.
Washington 6, John A. Holmes 5: The Aces fell to 1-2 on the season with the road loss to the Pam Pack (2-2).
Edenton held a 4-1 lead after the top of the third before Washington scored four in the bottom half to take the lead and after the Aces tied it in the fourth, the Pam Pack once again took the lead in the bottom half.
The two teams split their season series as Edenton defeated them to open the season. The Aces are scheduled to host Bear Grass Charter Wednesday at 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Perquimans 15, Manteo 4: The Lady Pirates (3-0) defeated Manteo (1-2) on the road Monday evening to remain unbeaten in the early part of the season.
A nine-run second inning led to a 12-0 Perquimans lead.
The road team was led by Kaileigh Nixon, who went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, two runs scored and two stolen bases. Kenly Stallings went 3-for-3 with one RBI and three runs scored.
Bristyl Riddick followed her teammates with two hits and two runs knocked in. The game ended in five innings.
Perquimans’s home game against Camden originally scheduled for Wednesday was moved to Tuesday night.
Camden 15, Gates 0: The Lady Bruins (2-1) won easily on the road against the Lady Red Barons (1-2) Monday.
All 15 runs were scored in the first two innings. Kamryn Nash had three runs batted in, while Caroline Pait, Carlyn Tanis, Ruby Arnette, Sydney Tatum and Aaliyah Anderson all were credited with two runs knocked in.
Morgen Brewton struck out eight batters in three innings of work with Cayleigh Martin keeping Gates off the scoreboard in the other two innings.
Washington 9, John A. Holmes 5: The Lady Aces (0-3) lost on the road to the Lady Pam Pack (3-0) Monday.
John A. Holmes held a 4-0 lead after the first inning, but Washington scored three in the second and three in the third to take the lead and hold it from there.
The Lady Aces were scheduled to host Bear Grass Charter on Tuesday evening.
GIRLS SOCCER
Perquimans 8, Lawrence Academy 0: The Lady Pirates (2-1) cruised to the home win over the Lady Warriors (0-2) Monday at home.
Meredith DeCastillia scored three goals and added an assist, while Ashlyn Overton did the inverse with three assists and one goal.
Also scoring were Sabrina McNeil, LeighAnne Bass, G’Nasia Moore and Ellie Jackson.
J.H. Rose 10, John A. Holmes 1: The Lady Aces (3-1) suffered their first loss of the season at home Monday to the Lady Rampants (2-1).
Bailey Rinehart was assisted by Hannah Hoffman for Edenton’s only goal of the match.
The Lady Aces next host Perquimans at 5 p.m. Friday.