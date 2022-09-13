MANTEO — The John A. Holmes boys’ soccer team was blanked 3-0 by Manteo to open up conference play on Monday.
Edenton had gone into the week 7-0 before the loss as Manteo is now 5-1-1 (1-0 NCC).
The Aces will try to bounce back at home against Northeastern Wednesday.
First Flight 6, Northeastern 1: The Eagles (2-4-1, 0-1 NCC) lost their conference opener to the Nighthawks (2-1, 1-0 NCC) on the road Monday.
Northeastern is scheduled to travel to Edenton Wednesday.
Great Hope Baptist (Va.) 9, Victory Christian 1: The Eagles (0-5) lost at home Monday to Great Hope (2-0) with their only goal scored by Chris Barcliff.
Victory travels to Trinity Christian in Greenville on Friday.
GIRLS TENNIS
John A. Holmes 5, Washington 4: The Lady Aces (10-0) were able to stay undefeated with the close win over the Lady Pam Pack (4-2) at home Monday.
Ellie Spear, Liza Bond, Carson Ray and Molly Harvill won singles matches for Edenton with Bond sweeping her opponent 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, Spear and Harvill clinched the victory for the Lady Aces.
Edenton was scheduled to travel to Hertford County Tuesday before hosting Wilson-Fike on Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
Victory Christian def. Great Hope Baptist (Va.) 25-9, 25-12, 25-8: The Lady Eagles (6-2) had two home matches Monday and did well in both starting with a sweep of Great Hope (0-2) in the early one.
Victory Christian def. New Life Academy 26-24, 25-1, 25-14: After a ceremony where both teams honored local firefighters as part of the first Patriot Day games between the two Elizabeth City Schools, the Lady Eagles (7-2, 4-0 MACAA) again won in a sweep.
New Life (2-3, 1-2 MACAA) was scheduled to travel to Suffolk Christian (Va.) on Tuesday and host Bethel Assembly Christian Thursday, while Victory was scheduled to host unbeaten Bethel Tuesday.
Camden def. Gates 25-6, 25-8, 25-17: The Lady Bruins (7-0) continued their strong start to the season with a road sweep of the Lady Red Barons (0-4) Monday.
Tessa Forehand led with nine kills to Adisyn Russell’s eight, Aaliyah Anderson’s seven, Carlyn Tanis’s six and Peyton Carver’s five.
Carver also led with six serving aces, while Anderson had three blocks and Tanis had 11 digs.
Camden was scheduled to travel to Northeastern Tuesday and Hertford County on Thursday.
Cape Hatteras def. Northeastern 25-16, 25-13, 25-13: The Lady Eagles (3-8) were swept at home by the Lady Hurricanes (4-5) in what is scheduled to be Northeastern’s only non-conference match of the season Monday.
Northeastern was scheduled to host Camden Tuesday before heading to Manteo on Thursday.
