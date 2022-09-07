Law vs Aces _3.JPG

John A. Holmes' Ellie Spear, shown here in an earlier tennis match this season, contributed a singles and doubles victory against Currituck, Tuesday at John A. Holmes High School

 Photo by Andre Alfred

EDENTON — The John A. Holmes girls’ tennis team defeated Currituck 6-3 Tuesday in Edenton to stay unbeaten.

Ellie Spear, Bailey Rinehart, Liza Bond and Carson Ray won their singles matches for Edenton (7-0, 3-0 NCC), while Kampbell Belangia and Kaylee Overton won theirs for Currituck (0-4, 0-2 NCC).