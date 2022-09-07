High School Roundup | John A. Holmes girls' tennis defeats Currituck From staff reports David Gough Author email Sep 7, 2022 30 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email John A. Holmes' Ellie Spear, shown here in an earlier tennis match this season, contributed a singles and doubles victory against Currituck, Tuesday at John A. Holmes High School Photo by Andre Alfred Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EDENTON — The John A. Holmes girls’ tennis team defeated Currituck 6-3 Tuesday in Edenton to stay unbeaten.Ellie Spear, Bailey Rinehart, Liza Bond and Carson Ray won their singles matches for Edenton (7-0, 3-0 NCC), while Kampbell Belangia and Kaylee Overton won theirs for Currituck (0-4, 0-2 NCC).Rinehart and Spear, Bond and Ray had respective doubles wins as Currituck had a doubles win with Overton and McKenzie Hundley.Currituck hosts Northeastern Thursday, while Edenton was scheduled to host D.H. Conley on Wednesday and travel to Manteo Thursday.First Flight 5, Northeastern 4: The Lady Eagles (0-3, 0-2 NCC) were edged by the Lady Nighthawks (2-1, 2-1 NCC) at home Tuesday.Northeastern had wins from Jessica Carter, Jada Simpson and Mary Ellen Foreman in singles matches, while Foreman and Carter teamed up for a doubles win.VOLLEYBALLPerquimans def. North East Carolina Prep 25-3, 25-5, 25-6: The Lady Pirates (5-1, 2-0 Four Rivers Conference) handled North East Carolina Prep (1-1, 1-1 FRC) easily at home Tuesday.Victoria Williamson led Perquimans with 12 kills as Eby Scaff and Daven Brabble both had 10. Maddie Chaulk had five serving aces and Ellie Jackson had four to go along with a team-high 16 assists.The Lady Pirates are scheduled to play at Washington County on Thursday.Victory Christian def. Great Hope Baptist (Va.): The Lady Eagles (4-2) won in four sets on the road Tuesday.Victory plays Rock Church (Va.) on Friday.Hertford County def. Pasquotank: The Lady Panthers (0-2, 0-2 NCC) lost at home Tuesday in four sets to the Lady Bears (3-2, 1-1 NCC).Pasquotank is scheduled to go to Edenton on Thursday.BOYS SOCCERCamden 6, Southside 0: The Bruins (5-0) remain unbeaten after Tuesday’s home win over the Seahawks (6-2).Camden jumped out to a 5-0 halftime lead as Hunter Midgett earned a hat trick, Sam Phillips scored twice and Caleb Wright scored once. Avery Gray and Phillips both assisted twice in the win.The Bruins begin conference play at Pasquotank on Monday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesMotorist killed in collision with Camden school bus in CurrituckECPPS one of 29 low-performing districts in NCHigh School Football | Streak Broken: Pasquotank wins first game since 2019 by beating PerquimansEC police seek 'armed and dangerous' suspect in recent fatal shootingBertie DSS was reviewed months before allegationsEnd of the line: Camden's Track 1 closes after 42 yearsEC man charged with sex exploitation of minorSheriff investigating embezzlement report at Kids FirstBorder checkpoint nets 68 traffic, criminal violationsNC elections board overrules Currituck on Hanig challenge Images