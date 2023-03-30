EDENTON — John A. Holmes hosted a track and field meet Wednesday involving the Aces, Northeastern, Perquimans and Currituck.
Winners of each event are as follows:
Northeastern boys saw Jahsiah Felton win the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.7 seconds, Junior Payton-Kimble throw 152 feet, six inches, in the discus throw and 51-5 in shot put, Isaiah Pruden win triple jump at 31-9, and Dwan Bell run a 22.4 in the 200 dash.
Northeastern girls’ Azaria Gallop ran a 15.1 in the 100 hurdles, Sania Alexander threw 29-8 in shot put and Amoni Saunders ran a 54.8 in 300 hurdles.
Perquimans girls’ Crishya Sellers ran a 12.5 in the 100 dash, J’tia Watson threw 67-5 in discus, Lailana Harris ran 27.6 in the 200 dash and Jaslyn Holley took first in long jump at 15-9. Kirk Brown won the boys’ long jump at 20-8.
Currituck boys’ Demarcus Henderson ran a 17 in the 110 hurdles as well as 46.2 seconds in the 300 hurdles, Camden Lenz ran a 2:10.8 in 800 run and Gavin Jessup ran a 53.5 in the 400 dash.
Currituck girls saw Ayla Baker win the 800 run at 2:44.8 and Kaya Anderson win triple jump at 31-7.
Edenton boys’ Josh Harvill ran a 5:05 in the 1600 run and 11.24 in the 3200, while Amaya Cortezano ran a 1:05.5 in the girls’ 400 dash.
GIRLS SOCCER
John A. Holmes 1, Camden 1: The Lady Aces (6-3-1, 2-2-1 NCC) and Lady Bruins (6-4-1, 2-2-1 NCC) played to a draw Wednesday in Edenton. Both goals came in the first half.
Currituck 9, Northeastern 0: The Lady Knights (6-4, 4-1 NCC) handled the Lady Eagles (1-9, 1-4 NCC) easily in Elizabeth City Wednesday.
First Flight 9, Pasquotank 0: The Lady Panthers (3-4, 1-4 NCC) lost on the road Wednesday.