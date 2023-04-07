EDENTON — A three-run bottom of the fourth was all that was needed for John A. Holmes softball to beat Currituck 3-2 Thursday at home.
The Lady Knights (5-4, 3-2 NCC), who beat Edenton on Tuesday, took a 1-0 lead in the second and came up one run short with their second run in the final inning.
Reagan Privott provided a two-run double in the fourth for Edenton with Marley Harrell and Hannah Meads both having two-hit days.
Mia Hoffer allowed one earned run in five innings pitched for the Lady Aces with four hits allowed, two walks and six strikeouts.
Manteo 6, Pasquotank 1: The Lady Panthers (2-6, 1-5 NCC) were unable to score again after the first inning at Manteo (5-10, 3-5 NCC) Thursday.
Camden (11-1, 7-0 NCC), Northeastern (0-9, 0-6 NCC) 0
Pungo Christian (10-1, 2-0 TIC) 7, Albemarle School (4-6, 0-4 TIC) 1
BASEBALL
Currituck 7, John A. Holmes 3: Down 3-2, the Knights (10-2, 8-0 NCC) remained perfect in conference play Thursday with four runs in the sixth and another in the seventh in the road win over the Aces (5-9, 4-4 NCC)Thursday.
Riley Anderson had a home run and two RBIs for Currituck as Braden Williams had two hits and two RBIs.
Pasquotank 14, Manteo 0: The Panthers (10-2, 8-0 NCC) also stayed unbeaten in conference play with a five-inning road win over Manteo (3-10, 0-8 NCC) highlighted by an eight-run third inning on Thursday.
Landon Dodson hit a home run and had three RBIs for Pasquotank as John Leary had two hits and five RBIs and Ethan Overton had two hits and two RBis.
Josh Wise pitched a three-hit shutout through all five innings with six strikeouts and a walk.
Camden 7, Northeastern 2: The Bruins (6-6, 3-5 NCC) scored in every inning but the third with two-run first and sixth innings at home against the Eagles (3-7, 2-6 NCC) Thursday.
Perquimans 17, Bertie 1: The Pirates (9-5, 6-0 FRC) handled the Falcons (1-7, 1-5 FRC) easily on the road Thursday with four runs in the first, five in the second and eight in the fourth.
Brady Shephard was 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs, while Trenton Sawyer was 3-for-4 with five RBIs.
New Life Academy 14, Bethel Assembly Christian 7: The Bobcats (5-1, 3-1 MACAA) defeated the Eagles (0-6, 0-4 MACAA) on the road Thursday.
BOYS TENNIS
Northeastern 5, Currituck 4: The Eagles (4-6, 3-4 NCC) edged the Knights (0-10, 0-7 NCC) in Elizabeth City on Thursday.
John Sanders, Bennet Simpson, Gavyn Bright and Joel Overman secured four singles wins for Northeastern as Sanders and Bright clinched the team win with a doubles match victory.
Currituck’s singles winners were Cole Menteer and Austin Hill. Menteer and Addison Daniel won a doubles match for the Knights as well as Hill and Garrison Boughn.
John A. Holmes 6, Manteo 3: The Aces (10-4, 6-2 NCC) defeated Manteo (2-6, 2-5 NCC) Thursday at home.
Cole Dougherty, Jacob Emminizer, Ean Bateman, Ayden Furlough and Aiden Nixon secured singles victories as Furlough and Peyton Mattera won a doubles match for the Aces.
GIRLS SOCCER
Perquimans 9, Tarboro 0: The Lady Pirates (4-3) cruised past the Lady Vikings (0-1) at home Thursday with a hat trick and an assist from Anna Fisher, and two goals and an assist from Sabrina McNeill leading the way.
Grassfield (Va.) 2, Currituck 0: The Lady Knights (7-6-1) kept even on the road with the Lady Grizzlies (4-2-1) until the home team scored twice in the second extra period.
Camden (9-5-1, 4-3-1 NCC) 9, Hertford County (0-8, 0-8 NCC) 0
Bear Grass Charter (6-6-1) 4, Northeastern (1-12-1) 1
Manteo (12-0-2) 9, NEAAAT (2-5) 0