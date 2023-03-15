...INCREASED FIRE DANGER FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM TODAY IN NORTHEAST
NORTH CAROLINA...
Dry and breezy conditions are expected today. Northwest winds
around 15 mph will gust to 20-25 mph. Slightly warmer
temperatures and lower dew points will result in relative
humidity values of 20 to 25 percent across northeast North
Carolina. These winds and low relative humidity levels will lead
to an increased fire danger risk from late this morning through
the early evening hours.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery...cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry
grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to
spread quickly.
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
High School Roundup | John A. Holmes softball, New Life Academy baseball earn first wins
MANTEO — The John A. Holmes softball team defeated Manteo 11-7 to begin conference play with its first win of the season on Tuesday.
The road win began with the teams tied 3-3 after one inning before Edenton (1-4, 1-0 NCC) put up four runs in the fourth and two in the fifth for a 9-3 lead. It was enough to stave off four late Manteo (2-3, 0-1 NCC) runs.
Chloe Chappell was 5-for-5 with a home run, double and three RBIs for the Lady Aces.
First Flight 29, Northeastern 2: The Lady Eagles (0-2, 0-1 NCC) were blown out on the road against the Lady Nighthawks (2-0, 1-0 NCC) Tuesday.
BASEBALL
New Life Academy 6, Community Christian 4: The Bobcats (1-1) earned their first win of the season (3-1) on Tuesday in Wilson.
New Life scored five runs in the first inning and added a sixth run in the top of the seventh.
Currituck 10, Hertford County 0: The Knights (3-0, 1-0 NCC) cruised at home in their conference opener against the Bears (1-4, 0-1 NCC) Tuesday.
Currituck was scheduled to host Maury (Va.) on Wednesday.
John A. Holmes 4, Manteo 2: The Aces (2-4, 1-0 NCC) won their conference opener on the road Tuesday at Manteo (3-2, 0-1 NCC).
Edenton scored twice in the fourth and twice in the sixth to take a 4-0 lead. Manteo scored its two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
The teams play each other again in Edenton on Friday.
First Flight 11, Northeastern 7: The Eagles (1-2, 0-1 NCC) lost on the road to the Nighthawks (1-0, 1-0 NCC) Tuesday.
Northeastern scored four runs in the top of the sixth to take a 7-6 lead, but First Flight responded with five runs in the bottom half to take control of the game.
The teams meet again on Friday in Elizabeth City.
BOYS TENNIS
John A. Holmes 8, Currituck 1: The Aces (3-2, 1-1 NCC) handled the Knights (0-2, 0-2 NCC) at home on Tuesday.
Trent Spear, Cole Dougherty, Jacob Emminizer, Aiden Nixon and Ayden Furlough all earned singles wins for the Aces.
Dougherty and Emminizer, Spear and Furlough, and Nixon and Daniel Venters went 3-0 in doubles.
The lone Currituck win came from Westin Stratton in a singles match that ended in a tiebreaker.