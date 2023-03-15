MANTEO — The John A. Holmes softball team defeated Manteo 11-7 to begin conference play with its first win of the season on Tuesday.

The road win began with the teams tied 3-3 after one inning before Edenton (1-4, 1-0 NCC) put up four runs in the fourth and two in the fifth for a 9-3 lead. It was enough to stave off four late Manteo (2-3, 0-1 NCC) runs.