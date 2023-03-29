EDENTON — The John A. Holmes softball team shut out Pasquotank 7-0 at home Tuesday.
The Lady Aces (5-4, 5-0 NCC) scored three times in the third and twice in both the fifth and sixth innings against the Lady Panthers (1-4, 0-3 NCC).
Mia Hoffer had the complete game shutout with 14 strikeouts and just six hits and no walks allowed.
Madison Griffin had two hits and two RBIs as Reagan Privott had two knocks and one RBI. Hannah Meads and Chloe Chappell added triples in the game.
Camden 10, First Flight 0: The Lady Bruins (8-1, 4-0 NCC) won easily on the road against the Lady Nighthawks (3-3, 2-3 NCC) as First Flight committed seven errors in the game.
Carlyn Tanis had two of the team’s nine hits as well as three RBIs.
BASEBALL
Currituck 12, Manteo 4: The Knights (7-1, 5-0 NCC) scored in all but one of the six innings they came to bat against Manteo (3-7, 0-5 NCC) at home Tuesday.
A four-run third had them up 6-0 and a five-run sixth had them up 12-4.
Will Brumsey, Jackson Ellyson and Riley Anderson all had two hits for Currituck as Caleb Dennis and Braden Williams both earned a hit and two RBIs.
Northeastern 11, Hertford County 5: The Eagles (2-5, 1-4 NCC) scored a combined five runs in the first two innings and a combined six runs in the fifth and sixth innings on their way to the road win over the Bears (1-9, 0-5 NCC) Tuesday.
Julian Jones led the effort with a 3-for-4 day with two RBIs as Cayden Dudley had two hits and two RBIs.
Perquimans 20, Tarboro 1: With five first-inning runs and 13 second-inning
g runs, the Pirates (6-5, 3-0 FRC) were well on their way to an easy road win over the Vikings (1-10, 1-4 FRC) Tuesday.
Trenton Sawyer, with three RBIs, and Jacob Askew led Perquimans with four hits apiece as Ben Brown, three RBIs, and Maddux Thach both had three hits.
The Pirates totaled 22 total hits in the game.
First Flight 4, Camden 3: The Bruins (3-6, 0-5 NCC) came up short after a three-run sixth got them within 4-3 on the road against the Nighthawks (6-1, 5-0 NCC) Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bear Grass Charter 3, Perquimans 1: The Lady Pirates (2-3) lost on the road to the Lady Bears (3-6-1) Tuesday.
