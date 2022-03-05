High School Roundup | Knights tennis cruises past Bears From staff reports David Gough Author email Mar 5, 2022 11 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Currituck’s Andrew Stevenson, shown here during a 2021 match, won his singles and doubles matches against Bear Grass Charter, Thursday at Currituck County High School. The Daily Advance Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BARCO — The Currituck boys’ tennis team defeated Bear Grass Charter in eight of nine matches at home Thursday evening.Freshman Addison Daniel swept both sets in his No. 2 singles match and sophomore Leland Gaylord lost just one game in his two sets in the No. 3 singles match.Junior Andrew Stevenson won No. 3 singles, Westin Stratton won No. 5 singles and senior Wyatt Spencer won No. 6 singles.Daniel and Charles Swanson won the No. 1 doubles match 9-7, Spencer and Andrew Stevenson won No. 2 and Gaylord and Warren Rifenburgh swept their opponents 8-0.Currituck (2-0) next faces John A. Holmes on Tuesday at home.Northeastern 8, John A. Holmes 1: The Eagles (1-0) opened their tennis season up with a home win over the Aces (0-2) Thursday.Wilson Wysor, James Hornthal, Bennett Simpson, Liam Konhaus and Gavyn Bright all earned singles victories.Wysor and Hornthal, John Sanders and Konhaus, and Simpson and Joel Overman earned doubles wins.Northeastern next plays at First Flight on Tuesday.SOFTBALLPerquimans 13, Pasquotank 3: The Lady Pirates (2-0) defeated the Lady Panthers (0-1) in Elizabeth City on Thursday evening.Senior Kaileigh Nixon went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs while Sophomore Kenly Stallings also had three hits in as many at-bats with three runs scored.Lily Winslow, Breann Shepard and Bristyl Riddick all had two hits in the game, with Riddick knocking home three runs.Shepard pitched four innings of the five-inning game striking out eight and not allowing a hit or walk.GIRLS SOCCERCamden 0, Southside 0: The Lady Bruins (0-0-1) opened their season with a scoreless draw at home against the Lady Seahawks (0-1-2) Thursday.Camden is back in action against Bear Grass Charter on the road this coming Thursday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesJackson convicted of 2 charges, serving 61 days in jailBrothers testify they saw Bonds shoot RevelleBonds gets life without parole for Revelle murder in 2018Camden sheriff IDs fisherman whose body was recovered from Pasquotank RiverMurder trial begins in shooting death of Winfall manEC Police arrest city man on drug chargesGallop files challenge to disqualify Young from ballottEC man wins $100K in lottery scratch-off gameJackson convicted of 2 charges, serving 61 days in jailEC man sentenced to life without parole for 2018 murder Images