042621_eda_tennis_currituck_stevenson_boys_doubles

Currituck’s Andrew Stevenson, shown here during a 2021 match, won his singles and doubles matches against Bear Grass Charter, Thursday at Currituck County High School.

 The Daily Advance

BARCO — The Currituck boys’ tennis team defeated Bear Grass Charter in eight of nine matches at home Thursday evening.

Freshman Addison Daniel swept both sets in his No. 2 singles match and sophomore Leland Gaylord lost just one game in his two sets in the No. 3 singles match.

Junior Andrew Stevenson won No. 3 singles, Westin Stratton won No. 5 singles and senior Wyatt Spencer won No. 6 singles.

Daniel and Charles Swanson won the No. 1 doubles match 9-7, Spencer and Andrew Stevenson won No. 2 and Gaylord and Warren Rifenburgh swept their opponents 8-0.

Currituck (2-0) next faces John A. Holmes on Tuesday at home.

Northeastern 8, John A. Holmes 1: The Eagles (1-0) opened their tennis season up with a home win over the Aces (0-2) Thursday.

Wilson Wysor, James Hornthal, Bennett Simpson, Liam Konhaus and Gavyn Bright all earned singles victories.

Wysor and Hornthal, John Sanders and Konhaus, and Simpson and Joel Overman earned doubles wins.

Northeastern next plays at First Flight on Tuesday.


SOFTBALL

Perquimans 13, Pasquotank 3: The Lady Pirates (2-0) defeated the Lady Panthers (0-1) in Elizabeth City on Thursday evening.

Senior Kaileigh Nixon went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs while Sophomore Kenly Stallings also had three hits in as many at-bats with three runs scored.

Lily Winslow, Breann Shepard and Bristyl Riddick all had two hits in the game, with Riddick knocking home three runs.

Shepard pitched four innings of the five-inning game striking out eight and not allowing a hit or walk.

GIRLS SOCCER

Camden 0, Southside 0: The Lady Bruins (0-0-1) opened their season with a scoreless draw at home against the Lady Seahawks (0-1-2) Thursday.

Camden is back in action against Bear Grass Charter on the road this coming Thursday.