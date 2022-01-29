The Currituck wrestling team capped off its Northeastern Coastal Conference regular season championship with a conference tournament championship at Northeastern High School Thursday as the Knights remain unbeaten as a team for the season.
With 205.5 total team points, Currituck handily earned the conference title with First Flight coming in a distant second with 161.5 points. Manteo came in third with 150, while Northeastern had 60 team points, John A. Holmes earned 43, Pasquotank had 28 and Hertford County had 19.
Wyatt Noser (106 pounds), Jordyn Toliver (113), Matthew Lieberman (132), David Saunders (138) and Ryan Fisher (145) each won their weight classes for Currituck.
Jacob Bennett (120), Andrew Noser (126), Ethan Binckley (152), Aiden Herring (195), Jeffery Klugh (220) and River Houck (285) all were runner-ups in their weight classes for the Knights.
For Northeastern, Eric Fazekas (170) was the Eagles’ lone wrestler to win his individual championship over Manteo’s Kamari Brooks.
Nakozi Burley (132) Braxton Tucker (160) and finished second for Northeastern.
For Edenton, Chase Ward (138) was the best finisher for the Aces with a second-place finish.
Pasquotank’s best result came from Stephen Jenkins’s third-place finish in the 285-pound weight class.