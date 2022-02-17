MANTEO — The John A. Holmes girls’ basketball team’s season came to an end with a 59-52 loss to No. 4 Manteo in a quarterfinal game of the Northeastern Coastal Conference Tournament on Tuesday.
As the No. 5 seed on the road, the Lady Aces (7-17) battled back from a 21-12 end-of-first-quarter deficit to take a 34-30 lead into halftime.
Manteo (13-4), however, jumped back in front with a 44-42 lead after three quarters as it pulled away in the fourth quarter.
Manteo was scheduled to play No. 1 Hertford County in Wednesday’s semifinal.
First Flight 56, Camden 33: The No. 6 Lady Bruins (8-14) lost on the road to the No. 3 Lady Nighthawks (16-5) in Tuesday’s quarterfinal.
Camden sophomore Tessa Dodson scored 15 points, followed by senior Kennedy Lighty’s 10.
Emma Richards scored 17 for First Flight as the No. 3 seed was scheduled to play Northeastern in the conference semifinal.
Hertford County 52, Pasquotank 18: The Lady Panthers (0-22) lost to No. 1 Hertford County (20-2) on the road Tuesday.
Tamia Britt scored 13 points for the Lady Bears and Desiree Askew scored 11.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hertford County 77, John A. Holmes 42: The Aces’ season came to a close Tuesday with the road loss in the first round of the NCC Tournament against the No. 2 Bears (18-5).
The No. 7 seed in the tournament, Edenton (5-19) trailed 48-15 at halftime.
Hertford County faced Northeastern in Ahoskie at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday as the Eagles had beaten the Bears two out of three times this season leading up to the conference semifinal.
First Flight 75, Pasquotank 54: The Panthers (4-19), the No. 8 and lowest seed of the NCC Tournament, fell to the top-seeded Nighthawks (20-4) in Kill Devil Hills, Tuesday night.
Darrion Carver led Pasquotank with 17 points and was followed by Seth Evans’s 10. Both will be back for the Panthers as seniors next season, with the majority of the team returning.
First Flight was led by Nigel Kyger’s 18 points and Isaac Dobie’s 15 as the Nighthawks were scheduled to face Currituck Wednesday.
EDITOR’S NOTE
The results for the girls’ and boys’ Northeastern Coastal Conference semifinal games played at Hertford County on Wednesday evening will be posted in Friday’s sports section as the winners play in their respective championships at Northeastern High School on Friday night.