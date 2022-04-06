High School Roundup | Lady Aces soccer shuts out Lady Eagles From staff reports David Gough Author email Apr 6, 2022 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email John A. Holmes' Bailey Rinehart, shown during a game earlier this season, scored three goals and had an assist against Northeaster, Monday in Edenton. The Daily Advance Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EDENTON — The John A. Holmes girls’ soccer team shut out Northeastern 7-0 at home Monday evening.Scoring five goals in the first half and two in the second, Edenton was led by Bailey Rinehart’s hat trick of three goals and one assist.Ellie Spear scored twice, while Sydney Spear and Emma Parrish both scored once. Goalkeeper Amanda Turner made three saves against Northeastern (4-6, 2-6 Northeastern Coastal Conference).The Lady Aces (8-4, 4-3 NCC) are scheduled to host Pasquotank Wednesday as the Lady Eagles host Hertford County.Perquimans 9, Cape Hatteras 0: The Lady Pirates (6-2) won the non-conference road game easily over the Lady Hurricanes (0-5) Monday.Meredith DeCastillia scored four times for Perquimans with G’Nasia Moore, Carissa Baker, Heaven Tripp, Ashlyn Overman and Sabrina McNeill all adding goals.Overman also led with two assists, while Mariah Clark and J’Tia Watson combined to make four saves in the win.Perquimans is scheduled to host Camden Thursday.Currituck 9, Camden 0: The Lady Knights (8-3-1, 7-0 NCC) dominated their road game against the Lady bruins (4-5-1, 3-4 NCC) Monday.Currituck is scheduled to play at Manteo Wednesday as Camden hosts First Flight.BOYS TENNISJohn A. Holmes 6, Bear Grass Charter 3: The Aces (3-7) defeated the Bears (2-7) in non-conference action in Williamston Monday.Cole Dougherty, Ean Bateman and Jacob Emminizer all earned singles victories for Edenton.The Aces are scheduled to face Riverside-Martin in Williamston on Wednesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesWindsor residents charged with indecent libertiesNHS student competes in S20 of 'American Idol'EC police investigating fatal shooting in Big Lots parking lotDA to seek death penalty in EC triple homicideECSU, athletic director Bright part ways after four years'Lucky' raccoon cause of early morning power outageCamden's Jones named to NCADA Hall of FameConvenience, Care and Courtesy: Customer Comes FirstPerquimans man charged in drug overdose deathVirginia murder suspect in custody Images