John A. Holmes' Bailey Rinehart, shown during a game earlier this season, scored three goals and had an assist against Northeaster, Monday in Edenton.

EDENTON — The John A. Holmes girls’ soccer team shut out Northeastern 7-0 at home Monday evening.

Scoring five goals in the first half and two in the second, Edenton was led by Bailey Rinehart’s hat trick of three goals and one assist.

Ellie Spear scored twice, while Sydney Spear and Emma Parrish both scored once. Goalkeeper Amanda Turner made three saves against Northeastern (4-6, 2-6 Northeastern Coastal Conference).

The Lady Aces (8-4, 4-3 NCC) are scheduled to host Pasquotank Wednesday as the Lady Eagles host Hertford County.

Perquimans 9, Cape Hatteras 0: The Lady Pirates (6-2) won the non-conference road game easily over the Lady Hurricanes (0-5) Monday.

Meredith DeCastillia scored four times for Perquimans with G’Nasia Moore, Carissa Baker, Heaven Tripp, Ashlyn Overman and Sabrina McNeill all adding goals.

Overman also led with two assists, while Mariah Clark and J’Tia Watson combined to make four saves in the win.


Perquimans is scheduled to host Camden Thursday.

Currituck 9, Camden 0: The Lady Knights (8-3-1, 7-0 NCC) dominated their road game against the Lady bruins (4-5-1, 3-4 NCC) Monday.

Currituck is scheduled to play at Manteo Wednesday as Camden hosts First Flight.

BOYS TENNIS

John A. Holmes 6, Bear Grass Charter 3: The Aces (3-7) defeated the Bears (2-7) in non-conference action in Williamston Monday.

Cole Dougherty, Ean Bateman and Jacob Emminizer all earned singles victories for Edenton.

The Aces are scheduled to face Riverside-Martin in Williamston on Wednesday.