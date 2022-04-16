KILL DEVIL HILLS — The John A. Holmes softball team defeated First Flight 11-5 on the road Thursday in a comeback effort.
Edenton (7-8, 6-2 Northeastern Coastal Conference) trailed 4-2 after five before scoring five in the sixth and four in the seventh.
Madison Griffin led the Lady Aces with a 4-for-4 day and three RBIs, while Hannah Pippins went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Edenton is scheduled to face Southampton (Va.) Saturday morning in the opening round of the 2022 Albemarle Easter Tournament that they are hosting.
Riverside-Martin 8, Perquimans 3: The Lady Pirates (11-5, 7-1 Four Rivers Conference) lost their first conference game of the season Thursday at home to the Lady Knights (12-3, 6-2 FRC).
Riverside pulled ahead with three-run fourth and fifth innings to take a 7-1 lead at the time. Indya Long led Perquimans with a two-hit day.
The Lady Pirates face Lawrence Academy next at John A. Holmes High School Saturday afternoon in the Albemarle Easter Tournament.
Grassfield (Va.) 10, Currituck 3: The Lady Knights (8-5) dropped the road contest Thursday to the Lady Grizzlies (2-2) Thursday.
BASEBALL
Currituck 20, Pasquotank 5: The Knights (12-5, 7-0 NCC) had an offensive explosion on the road against the Panthers (7-6, 5-6 NCC) Thursday.
Eight runs were scored by Currituck in the first with seven more in the second, three in the third and two in the fifth as the Knights once led 18-0 before the game ended after five innings.
Currituck and Pasquotank will be participating in the 2022 Albemarle Easter Tournament at Gates County High School with the Knights starting with Southampton (Va.) Saturday night and the Panthers facing Gates Saturday morning.
First Flight 11, John A. Holmes 1: Edenton (10-6, 7-3 NCC) were 10-run-ruled on the road by the Nighthawks (11-5, 8-2 NCC) in a battle between second-place teams Thursday.
First Flight pulled away with seven runs in the fourth inning for a 9-0 lead as the game lasted six innings.
The Aces host Camden on Tuesday, April 26, after spring break.
Manteo 3, Northeastern 2: The Eagles (8-6, 4-6 NCC) dropped their road game to Manteo (4-10, 1-9 NCC) Thursday for Manteo’s first conference win of the season after Northeastern beat them on Thursday.
Two runs for Manteo in the bottom of the fourth broke a 1-1 tie.
The Eagles were led by Christian Wolfen’s two hits, including a double, and RBIs rom Julian Jones and Ifriam Sharp.
Northeastern faces Camden Saturday afternoon at Gates County High School in the opening round of the 2022 Albemarle Easter Tournament.