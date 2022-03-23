CAMDEN — The Camden girls’ soccer team won their Northeastern Coastal Conference home game over Hertford County 7-0 on Monday evening.

Kalia Reams scored twice for the Lady Gruins (3-2-1, 2-1 NCC) against the Lady Bears (0-2, 0-2 NCC).

Also scoring were Skylar Parrish, Mackenzie Boose, Courtney Forbes, Tia Royal and Taylor Timberlake.

First Flight 7, John A. Holmes 0: The Lady Aces (5-3, 1-2 NCC) lost on the road to the Lady Nighthawks (4-0, 2-0 NCC) Monday.

Edenton is scheduled to host Camden Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Currituck 9, Pasquotank 0: The Lady Knights (4-2, 3-0 NCC) cruised to the home win Monday over the Lady Panthers (0-3, 0-3 NCC).

Manteo 8, Northeastern 0: The Lady Eagles (2-3, 1-2 NCC) dropped their home contest to Manteo (4-3, 2-1 NCC) Monday.


Northeastern is scheduled to play Currituck on the road Wednesday at 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Albemarle School 9, Lawrence Academy 9: The Lady Colts (2-1, 1-0 Tarheel Independent Conference) won their conference opener at home Monday night over the Lady Warriors (2-3, 0-1 TIC).

The teams meet again at Lawrence Academy on Thursday.

BASEBALL

Lawrence Academy 10, Albemarle School 1: The Colts (2-1, 0-1 TIC) opened conference season with the loss at home to the unbeaten Warriors (5-0, 1-0 TIC) Monday.

The Warriors used a six-run sixth inning to break the game open and lead 8-0 at the time.