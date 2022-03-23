High School Roundup | Lady Bruins soccer earns convincing win From staff reports David Gough Author email Mar 23, 2022 13 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CAMDEN — The Camden girls’ soccer team won their Northeastern Coastal Conference home game over Hertford County 7-0 on Monday evening.Kalia Reams scored twice for the Lady Gruins (3-2-1, 2-1 NCC) against the Lady Bears (0-2, 0-2 NCC).Also scoring were Skylar Parrish, Mackenzie Boose, Courtney Forbes, Tia Royal and Taylor Timberlake.First Flight 7, John A. Holmes 0: The Lady Aces (5-3, 1-2 NCC) lost on the road to the Lady Nighthawks (4-0, 2-0 NCC) Monday.Edenton is scheduled to host Camden Wednesday at 5 p.m.Currituck 9, Pasquotank 0: The Lady Knights (4-2, 3-0 NCC) cruised to the home win Monday over the Lady Panthers (0-3, 0-3 NCC).Manteo 8, Northeastern 0: The Lady Eagles (2-3, 1-2 NCC) dropped their home contest to Manteo (4-3, 2-1 NCC) Monday.Northeastern is scheduled to play Currituck on the road Wednesday at 5 p.m.SOFTBALLAlbemarle School 9, Lawrence Academy 9: The Lady Colts (2-1, 1-0 Tarheel Independent Conference) won their conference opener at home Monday night over the Lady Warriors (2-3, 0-1 TIC).The teams meet again at Lawrence Academy on Thursday.BASEBALLLawrence Academy 10, Albemarle School 1: The Colts (2-1, 0-1 TIC) opened conference season with the loss at home to the unbeaten Warriors (5-0, 1-0 TIC) Monday.The Warriors used a six-run sixth inning to break the game open and lead 8-0 at the time. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesCongress must ease squeeze on Social Security recipientsFirst apartments at former middle school expected to be ready by end of the yearBoys & Girls Club buys former Fun Center for new homeHorton charged with assaulting, resisting deputyDeparting interim city manager expresses criticism for council, praise for city (includes copy of Clark's outgoing remarks)Gallop served prison term for robbery he says he didn't commitEC man arrested on stalking charge'Amazing Grace Race': Louisburg visitors get to 'find' ECElections board dismisses challenges against Young, BrooksJuvenile leads police on high-speed chase Images