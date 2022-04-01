The Camden girls’ soccer team defeated Pasquotank 3-0 on the road Wednesday in Northeastern Coastal Conference play.
Two goals were scored by Skilar Parish and another was added by Tia Royal against the Lady Panthers (0-6, 0-6 NCC).
Camden (4-4-1, 3-3 NCC) was scheduled to travel to Southside Thursday and host Currituck on Monday. Pasquotank is scheduled to face Hertford County.
Currituck 9, Hertford County 0: The Lady Knights (7-3-1, 6-0 NCC) cruised to the conference home win over the Lady Bears (0-5, 0-5 NCC) Wednesday.
Currituck next hosts Camden Monday.
First Flight 7, Northeastern 0: The Lady Eagles (3-4, 2-4 NCC) dropped their road contest against the Lady Nighthawks (6-2, 4-1 NCC) Wednesday.
Northeastern is scheduled to head to Albemarle School Friday for a 5 p.m. game.
Manteo 10, John A. Holmes 1: The Lady Aces (7-4, 3-3 NCC) lost to Manteo (7-3, 5-1 NCC) Wednesday.
Bailey Rinehart scored the lone goal for Edenton.
The Lady Aces host Northeastern on Monday.
SOFTBALL
Bear Grass Charter 10, Perquimans 0: The Lady Pirates (8-4) lost the non-conference home game Wednesday to the Lady Bears (11-1).
Kaileigh Nixon had two of the four hits for Perquimans as Bear Grass defeated the Lady Pirates in both meetings this season.
Perquimans is scheduled to face Bertie on the road next on Tuesday.
Lawrence Academy 7, Albemarle School 4: The Lady Colts (2-3, 1-2 Tarheel Independent Conference) lost on the road to Lawrence (4-4, 1-1 TIC) Wednesday.
TRACK AND FIELD
A Northeastern Coastal Conference meet was held at Pasquotank High School Wednesday involving the Panthers, Northeastern, Hertford County and First Flight.
Northeastern boys earned wins from Yahan Wood in the 100 meter dash ahead of second-place teammate Shamar Sutton, Junior Payton-Kimble in the discus throw, Quavion martin in 110 and 300 hurdles, Maurel Dance in shot put and Dwan Bell in the 200 dash narrowly beating Wood.
Azaria Gallop earned a win for Northeastern girls in the 200 dash.
Trinity Brooks won the 100 dash for the Pasquotank girls just ahead of Gallop. Brooks also won the long jump competition.