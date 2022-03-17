CAMDEN — The Camden Lady Bruins softball team cruised to a 12-2 victory over Pasquotank Tuesday night at home to open the Northeastern Coastal Conference schedule with a win.
Pasquotank (2-2, 0-1 NCC) scored the game’s first two runs in the top of the first, but Camden (4-1, 1-0 NCC) responded with a run of its own in the bottom half followed by five in the second and three in the third to take a commanding lead.
The Lady Bruins, who also scored three in the bottom of the fifth for the mercy rule, were led by freshman Cayleigh Martin who knocked in three runs while going 2-for-2.
Sydney Tatum and Tessa Dodson both earned three hits in the game, while Peyton Carver added two of her own. Kamryn Nash tripled for her only hit of the game, knocking in two runs.
Martin pitched the first three innings for Camden as Carlyn Tanis finished the game pitching the fourth and fifth innings.
Currituck 21, Hertford County 0: The Lady Knights (1-1, 1-0 NCC) dominated their conference opener in Ahoskie over the Lady Bears (0-3, 0-1 NCC) Tuesday.
Currituck put up an 11-spot in the opening frame, scored three in the second and another seven in the third as the game was over after three innings.
Eboni Bailey knocked in a team-high four runs on two hits as she also crossed home plate three times.
Breanna Farrow, Addison Romanczyk, Gracey Capps and Tatum Doneff all earned two RBIs in the game with Kendra Daniels, Regan Parker, Kaydence Hassell, Madison Cartwright and Kampell Belangia all tallying one of their own.
The Lady Knights host Hertford County on Friday.
John A. Holmes 11, Manteo 1: The Lady Aces (2-4, 1-0 NCC) earned their second straight win Tuesday evening in Edenton over Manteo (3-3, 0-1 NCC).
Edenton scored twice in the first and three times in the second for a 5-0 lead before scoring five runs in the fifth for a 10-1 lead. Another run was scored to end the game in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The teams meet again Thursday in Manteo at 5 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Perquimans 10, Lawrence Academy 4: The Lady Pirates (3-2) won the high-scoring affair on the road Tuesday over the Lady Warriors (0-3).
Ellie Jackson and Ashlyn Overman both earned hat tricks in the game to go along with Overman’s two assists.
Also scoring were Anna Fisher and Sabrina McNeil who both scored twice. McNeil and LeighAnne Bass both assisted on a goal as well.
Perquimans led 3-1 after the first half and erupted for seven goals in the final 40 minutes.
Hickory (Va.) 3, Currituck 1: The Lady Knights (2-2) lost on the road to the Lady Hawks (1-0) Tuesday.
Hickory got out in front 2-0 by halftime.
Currituck was scheduled to travel to John A. Holmes Wednesday.
Pungo Christian Academy 7, Albemarle School 0: The Lady Colts (0-3, 0-1 Tarheel) lost their conference opener on the road Tuesday to the Lady Raiders (1-3, 1-0 TIC).
BOYS TENNIS
First Flight 6, Currituck 3: The Knights (3-1, 2-1 NCC) dropped the home match against the Nighthawks (4-0, 4-0 NCC) Tuesday.
Westin Stratton and Leland Gaylord earned the sole doubles win for Currituck, while Addison Daniel won a tiebreaker in No. 4 singles and Charles Swanson won No. 2 singles.
Currituck plays at Northeastern Thursday at 4 p.m.
BASEBALL
First Flight 9, Northeastern 7: The Eagles (3-1, 0-1 NCC) lost at home to the Nighthawks (3-1, 1-0 NCC) Tuesday.
Northeastern scored the majority of its runs in the first two innings as the Eagles led 4-1 after one and 6-3 after two.
But First Flight scored at least once in all seven innings with one run each in the third and fourth innings, two in the fifth to take a 7-6 lead and one more each in the sixth and seventh innings after the Eagles briefly tied it 7-7 in the bottom of the fifth.
Northeastern’s Julian Jones went 2-for-4, while Carter Stevenson, Eric Jones, Cayden Dudley, Christian Wolfen and Blake Doughtie all earned an RBI.
The Eagles will get another chance at the Nighthawks in Kill Devil Hills Friday night.
John A. Holmes 2, Manteo 1: Both teams scored the three combined runs Tuesday in Edenton in the second inning as the Aces (3-3, 1-0 NCC) held on to the one-run lead for the next five innings over Manteo (3-2, 0-1 NCC).
The two will meet again Thursday evening at 5 p.m. in Manteo.
Currituck 20, Hertford County 0: The Knights (3-2, 1-0 NCC) won their third straight as they opened up the conference schedule with an easy road win against the Bears (1-4, 0-1 NCC) Tuesday.
The teams meet again in Barco on Friday evening.
Perquimans 17, South Creek 0: The Pirates (6-0, 1-0 Four Rivers Conference) cruised on the road to their sixth straight win to remain unbeaten in 2022.
Eli Gregory led the way with a 2-for-2 night that included a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Jett Winslow, Jakob Meads, Colby Brown and Tanner Thach also had two hits in the game with all knocking in at least one run against the Cougars (0-1, 0-1 FRC).
Perquimans pitching earned a combined no-hitter in the five-inning shortened game as Meads pitched three frames striking out seven, Brown struck out three and walked one in his inning of work and Gregory also pitched a hitless inning.