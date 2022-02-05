High School Roundup | Lady Eagles beat Bethel at home From staff reports David Gough Author email Feb 5, 2022 31 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Essendelft +1 Swimme Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Victory Christian girls’ basketball team defeated Bethel Assembly Christian Academy at home Thursday by a score of 35-23.Jessica Van Essendelft scored 14 points for Victory (15-2, 3-2 North Carolina Christian Athletic Association) in the game and was followed by Josie Van Essendelft’s 10.Courtney Swimme led with six rebounds.The win tied Bethel (8-7, 3-2 NCCAA) in the conference standings.Hertford County 73, Currituck 32: The Lady Knights (5-11, 2-7 Northeastern Coastal Conference) lost to the Lady Bears (16-2, 10-0 NCC).Hertford County was led by Desiree Askew’s 26 points.BOYS BASKETBALLVictory Christian 64, Bethel Assembly Christian 40: The Eagles (13-6, 5-2 North Carolina Christian Athletic Association) handily won their home game against Bethel (10-8, 3-5 NCCAA) Thursday night.Chris Barclift led Victory with 15 points and added 10 rebounds for a double-double as Ryan William scored 13.Trevon Turner hauled in a game-high 13 rebounds.New Life Academy 57, Ahoskie Christian 48: The Bobcats (11-6, 4-2 NCCAA) defeated the Warriors (7-14, 1-5 NCCAA) at home Thursday.The two teams are scheduled to play against each other again today in Ahoskie.Hertford County 81, Currituck 50: The Knights (9-9, 5-5 NCC) dropped their conference road contest to the Bears (14-5, 9-2 NCC) Thursday night. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesPoor leadership causing EMS personnel shortageCorrections officer at PCI collapses, dies after responding to incidentCurrituck Animal Control seizes 61 dogs, charges kennel owner with 78 animal welfare violationsHanig: Construction to start on long-delayed Mid-Currituck Bridge in 202316 years after failed referendum, Currituck to explore unified gov't againMoyock man charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of minorNew London calling: Boose to attend Coast Guard AcademyAtkins declares candidacy for sheriffPasquotank sheriff files failure-to-appear chargesEC police probe after bullet fragment found in city building Images