The Victory Christian girls’ basketball team defeated Bethel Assembly Christian Academy at home Thursday by a score of 35-23.

Jessica Van Essendelft scored 14 points for Victory (15-2, 3-2 North Carolina Christian Athletic Association) in the game and was followed by Josie Van Essendelft’s 10.

Courtney Swimme led with six rebounds.

The win tied Bethel (8-7, 3-2 NCCAA) in the conference standings.

Hertford County 73, Currituck 32: The Lady Knights (5-11, 2-7 Northeastern Coastal Conference) lost to the Lady Bears (16-2, 10-0 NCC).

Hertford County was led by Desiree Askew’s 26 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL


Victory Christian 64, Bethel Assembly Christian 40: The Eagles (13-6, 5-2 North Carolina Christian Athletic Association) handily won their home game against Bethel (10-8, 3-5 NCCAA) Thursday night.

Chris Barclift led Victory with 15 points and added 10 rebounds for a double-double as Ryan William scored 13.

Trevon Turner hauled in a game-high 13 rebounds.

New Life Academy 57, Ahoskie Christian 48: The Bobcats (11-6, 4-2 NCCAA) defeated the Warriors (7-14, 1-5 NCCAA) at home Thursday.

The two teams are scheduled to play against each other again today in Ahoskie.

Hertford County 81, Currituck 50: The Knights (9-9, 5-5 NCC) dropped their conference road contest to the Bears (14-5, 9-2 NCC) Thursday night.