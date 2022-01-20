The Victory Christian girls’ basketball team remains unbeaten after its 34-11 victory over Suffolk Christian (Va.) on the road Tuesday night.
Jessica Van Essendelft led the Lady Eagles (13-0) with 13 points in the game, followed by Taylor Moore’s six points and Josie Van Essendelft’s five. Brae Brewer led Victory with eight rebounds.
Suffolk Christian (3-10) was led by Marlee O’Donnell’s four points.
First Flight 61, Currituck 16: the Lady Knights (4-8, 1-4 Conference 15) lost to the Lady Nighthawks (9-2, 4-1 Conference 15) Tuesday.
First Flight was led by senior Emma Richards’s 19 points.
Hertford County 56, John A. Holmes 21: The Lady Aces (4-11, 2-4 Conference 15) dropped their conference road game against the Lady Bears (12-2, 6-0 Conference 15) Tuesday.
Senior Desiree Askew scored 22 points for Hertford County in its win.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hertford County 79, John A. Holmes 57: The Aces (4-12, 1-6 Conference 15) fell to the Bears (11-4, 6-1 Conference 15) on the road Tuesday.
Hertford County was led by freshman Rimiez Williams’s 18 points as junior William Valentine scored 16 for the Bears.
Edenton is currently on a seven-game losing streak.
First Flight 65, Currituck 56: The Knights (7-8, 3-4 Conference 15) fell on the road to conference rival First Flight (11-4, 5-1 Conference 15) Tuesday night.
The Nighthawks were led by junior Isaac Dobie’s 22 points and freshman Mason Dobie’s 21.
Victory Christian 62, Suffolk Christian (Va.) 30: The Eagles (9-5) cruised to a road victory over Suffolk (0-11) Tuesday.
Sophomore Ethan Meads led Victory with 20 points as senior Ryan Williams followed with 11 points and Trevon Turner scored nine points.
Williams hauled in a team-high 10 rebounds and Meads came away with four steals.