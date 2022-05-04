AHOSKIE — The Currituck girls’ soccer team cruised to a 9-0 win on the road over Hertford County on Monday.
It was the second nine-goal shutout win for the Lady Knights (12-4-2, 11-1-1 Northeastern Coastal Conference) over the Lady Bears (0-12, 0-12 NCC) this season.
Currituck was scheduled to host TEACH (Va.) in a non-conference game Tuesday before heading to Grassfield (Va.) on Friday and hosting Camden on Monday.
Manteo 5, John A. Holmes 2: The Lady Aces (11-6, 7-6 NCC) lost at home to Manteo (14-3, 12-1 NCC) Monday.
Bailey Rinehart had a goal and assist for Edenton, while Hannah Hoffman added a goal and Carson Ray had an assist.
First Flight 9, Northeastern 0: The Lady Eagles (7-10-2, 4-9 NCC) lost at home to the Lady Nighthawks (11-4-1, 9-2-1 NCC) Monday.
Northeastern is scheduled to travel to Cape Hatteras on Wednesday.
The Lady Aces are scheduled to complete the regular season with a road game at Northeastern on Monday.
SOFTBALL
Gates 8, Perquimans 2: The Lady Pirates (12-7, 7-2 Four Rivers Conference) dropped a road conference contest to the Lady Red Barons (11-5, 8-1 FRC) in a game the teams entered tied for first place Monday.
Perquimans led 2-1 after four innings before Gates scored three in the fifth to take a 4-2 lead and scored four more times in the sixth.
They’ll meet again in Hertford on Thursday to close out the regular season.