Currituck senior Reagan Daniel (4), seen here during a 2021 game against Northeastern, and the Lady Knights won their conference opener against Manteo, Monday at Currituck County High School.

 The Daily Advance

BARCO – The Currituck Lady Knights soccer team won their home opener on Monday over conference-rival Manteo 2-0.

Both goals were scored in the second half for Currituck (2-1, 1-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) as Manteo (2-3, 0-1 NCC) kept it scoreless in the first half.

The Lady Knights are scheduled to travel to Edenton to face John A. Holmes Wednesday for a 5 p.m. game.

John A. Holmes 9, Pasquotank 0: The Lady Aces (5-1, 1-0 NCC) won their conference opener in Elizabeth City against the Lady Panthers (0-1, 0-1 NCC) Monday.

Bailey Rinehart scored three goals, while Autum Williford and Sydney Spear both scored twice.

Ellie Spear and Elizabeth Daniels also scored as Williford and Emma Parrish each earned an assist and Carson Ray earned two.


First Flight 9, Camden 0: The Lady Bruins (1-2-1, 0-1 NCC) lost their road game in Kill Devils Hills to the Lady Nighthawks (2-0, 1-0 NCC) to open up conference play.

Camden is scheduled to host Northeastern Wednesday at 5 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Manteo 5, Northeastern 4: The Eagles (1-3, 1-2 NCC) narrowly lost to Manteo (1-2, 1-2 NCC) Monday.

John Sanders and Bennett Simpson earned singles victories for Northeastern, while Sanders and Liam Konhaus won a doubles match as did the Eagles’ Simpson and Gavyn Bright.

Northeastern hosts Currituck Thursday at 4 p.m.