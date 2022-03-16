High School Roundup | Lady Knights soccer defeats Manteo From staff reports David Gough Author email Mar 16, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Currituck senior Reagan Daniel (4), seen here during a 2021 game against Northeastern, and the Lady Knights won their conference opener against Manteo, Monday at Currituck County High School. The Daily Advance Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BARCO – The Currituck Lady Knights soccer team won their home opener on Monday over conference-rival Manteo 2-0.Both goals were scored in the second half for Currituck (2-1, 1-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) as Manteo (2-3, 0-1 NCC) kept it scoreless in the first half.The Lady Knights are scheduled to travel to Edenton to face John A. Holmes Wednesday for a 5 p.m. game.John A. Holmes 9, Pasquotank 0: The Lady Aces (5-1, 1-0 NCC) won their conference opener in Elizabeth City against the Lady Panthers (0-1, 0-1 NCC) Monday.Bailey Rinehart scored three goals, while Autum Williford and Sydney Spear both scored twice.Ellie Spear and Elizabeth Daniels also scored as Williford and Emma Parrish each earned an assist and Carson Ray earned two.First Flight 9, Camden 0: The Lady Bruins (1-2-1, 0-1 NCC) lost their road game in Kill Devils Hills to the Lady Nighthawks (2-0, 1-0 NCC) to open up conference play.Camden is scheduled to host Northeastern Wednesday at 5 p.m.BOYS TENNISManteo 5, Northeastern 4: The Eagles (1-3, 1-2 NCC) narrowly lost to Manteo (1-2, 1-2 NCC) Monday.John Sanders and Bennett Simpson earned singles victories for Northeastern, while Sanders and Liam Konhaus won a doubles match as did the Eagles’ Simpson and Gavyn Bright.Northeastern hosts Currituck Thursday at 4 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesLooking to make a splash: New operator hopes pool reopens in MayHorton charged with assaulting, resisting deputyPAC chair resigns over founder's candidacy for mayorLocal makes gains in competitive cornholeRivers: City denies request for parade permit on one-year anniversary of Brown shootingProposed change to workforce development has leaders concernedEC police investigate after man shot in leg near apartment complexAnti-inflammatory diets help relieve arthritis pain4 GOP congressional hopefuls in District 1 stump in ECPhthisic's biz combines love of art, tech Images