KILL DEVIL HILLS — With a 2-1 road win on Monday evening, the Currituck girls soccer team ended a long, dominant stretch by First Flight in Northeastern Coastal Conference play on Monday.
It was the first league loss the Lady Nighthawks (5-1, 3-1 NCC) program has suffered in more than a decade, according to Lady Knights head coach Madison Phillips.
Currituck (6-3, 5-0 NCC) scored its two goals in the first half and held on for the win after allowing a second half goal by First Flight.
The Lady Knights took sole possession of first place with the win and after facing Great Bridge (Va.) at home Tuesday, they are back in conference play with a home game against Hertford County Wednesday at 5 p.m.
First Flight and Currituck are scheduled to face each other again on April 27 in Barco.
Northeastern 6, Pasquotank 2: The Lady Eagles (3-4, 2-3 NCC) won their crosstown home game against the Lady Panthers (0-5, 0-5 NCC) Monday.
Northeastern is scheduled to face First Flight on the road Wednesday, while Pasquotank meets Camden at home.
John A. Holmes 10, Hertford County 1: The Lady Aces (7-3, 3-2 NCC) dominated their road game over the Lady Bears (0-4, 0-4 NCC) Monday.
Bailey Rinehart, Sydney Spear and Carson Ray each scored twice, while Emma Parrish, Amaris Oliver, Hannah Hoffman and Elizabeth Daniels also scored.
Liza Bond, Rinehart and Ray also earned an assist each.
Edenton is scheduled to travel to Manteo Wednesday for a 5 p.m. game.
Manteo 9, Camden 0: The Lady Bruins (3-4-1, 2-3 NCC) dropped their second straight game with the home loss to Manteo (6-3, 4-1 NCC) Monday.
SOFTBALL
Pungo Christian Academy 6, Albemarle School 0: The Lady Colts (2-2, 1-1 Tarheel Independent Conference) lost their away game Monday to the Lady Raiders (7-0, 3-0 TIC).
Albemarle School is scheduled to travel to Lawrence Academy Wednesday for a 4 p.m. game.
Hickory (Va.) 13, Currituck 0: The Lady Knights (2-3) were unable to get anything going against Hickory (4-0) in a non-conference road game Monday.
Just one hit was earned by Currituck with Savannah Banks reaching base.
The Lady Knights were scheduled to start a home-and-home with Manteo on the road Tuesday and face them again at home on Friday.
BASEBALL
Northeastern 18, USA Homeschool 3: The Eagles (5-3) cruised to a non-conference road win in Virginia Monday over the Warriors (1-3).
Northeastern scored a crooked number in all five innings it came up to the plate with six being the most in the fourth inning.
Eric Jones went 4-for-4 with four RBIs, a home run and a walk, while Ifriam Sharp went 3-for-5 with four runs knocked in as well.
Logan Overman earned two hits and two RBIs, while Julian Jones, Carter Stevenson, Blake Doughtie and Ayden Pike all earned an RBI.
The Eagles were scheduled to host Hertford County Tuesday and will face them on the road on Friday night.
Pungo Christian Academy 15, Albemarle School 8: The Colts (2-2, 0-2 TIC) fell behind on the road 9-1 after two innings on the road Monday and couldn’t recover against the Raiders (4-4, 2-0 TIC).
Albemarle School’s offensive production was led by Cole Langley’s 2-for-3 day at the plate, including a double and walk. Tyler Lawrence went 3-for-3 in the game as well.
BOYS TENNIS
Hickory (Va.) 6, Currituck 3: The Knights (5-2) lost on the road Monday.
Cole Menteer was the only singles winner for Currituck as he and Charles Swanson won doubles, as well as Westin Stratton and Leland Gaylord.
Currituck is scheduled to face Northeastern at home on Thursday.