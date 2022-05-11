BARCO — The Currituck girls’ soccer team defeated Camden at home by a score of 9-0 Monday evening.
The win for the Lady Knights (14-4-2, 12-1-1 Northeastern Coastal Conference) over the Lady Bruins (7-10-1, 5-8 NCC) clinched them the Northeastern Coastal Conference championship.
Currituck also needed First Flight to beat Manteo in Kill Devil Hills Monday to jump in front of Manteo for first place and the Lady Knights got that thanks to First Flight’s 3-0 victory.
It was the final regular season game for Currituck, while Camden still has a scheduled non-conference game against Southside-Chocowinity Thursday. The Lady Bruins finished in fifth place out of eight teams in the NCC.
John A. Holmes 0, Northeastern 0: The Lady Aces (11-7-1, 7-6-1 NCC) and Lady Eagles (8-10-3, 4-9-1 NCC) played to a scoreless draw in Elizabeth City on Monday.
It was John A. Holmes’ only tie of the regular season as it finishes in fourth place in the NCC. Northeastern finishes in sixth place.
State playoff brackets are scheduled to be released Friday with the tournament beginning next week.
BOYS GOLF
Monday began the two-day, 36-hole state championships for four local golfers.
Perquimans’ Kameron Hall and Tanner Sprague began competition in 1A championships at Longleaf Golf & Family Club, Edenton’s Noah Whitley played in the 2A Foxfire Resort’s Red Fox golf course and Currituck’s Jack Eckerd played at Pinehurst at the 3A level.
With competition ending on Tuesday, full results for the four golfers will be reported in Thursday’s sports section.