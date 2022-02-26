High School Roundup | Lady Pirates beat Knights, reach third round From staff reports David Gough Author email Feb 26, 2022 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Perquimans’ A’marion Hunter (14) drives to the basket during the boys’ 1A NCHSAA second round playoff game against Wilson Prep, Thursday at Wilson. Photo by Carl Copeland Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HENDERSON — The Perquimans girls’ basketball team is headed to the third round of the NCHSAA playoffs for the first time since 2001.The No. 11 seed Lady Pirates earned that right with a 58-38 road win over No. 6 Vance Charter Thursday night in the 1A second round.Perquimans (21-4) was led by freshman Lailana Harris’s 21 points, while senior Jada Modlin earned a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. She also had five steals.Jtia Watson contributed eight points, Jaslyn Holley added seven and Crishya Sellers scored six points against the Lady Knights (19-5).The Lady Pirates travel to Creedmoor to face No. 3 Falls Lake Academy (26-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday.North Lenoir 74, Northeastern 60: The No. 12 Lady Eagles (19-4) had their 10-game winning streak broken by the No. 5 Lady Hawks (23-4) in Thursday’s 2A second round playoff game in La Grange.North Lenoir’s Ashanti Lynch scored a dominant 47 points in the game.Northeastern was led by Jasmine Felton’s 24 points and Aniyah Rainey’s 20. Jessica Jenkins had five steals for the Lady Eagles with Felton earning four blocks in the loss.BOYS BASKETBALLWilson Prep 93, Perquimans 59: The No. 18 Pirates (17-10) were blown out by the No. 2 Tigers (20-5) on the road in Thursday’s 1A second round playoff game.Wilson Prep led 24-14 after the first quarter before doubling its lead to 41-21 at halftime. Perquimans trailed 72-41 after the third quarter.The Tigers were led by Christen Battle’s 20 points and Brandon Anderson’s 16 points. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesFBI probing after ECSU latest HBCU hit with bomb threatCreative collaboration: 6 downtown biz team up on unique pizzasCurrituck man wins $2M in NC Lottery scratch-off gameOur kind of meatup: My Corner Butcher opens in ECHertford woman charged with practicing dentistry without licenseLoraAnn Etheridge BarcliftCrowded beach: Residents seeking limits on horse toursCounty, state officials discuss excessive speeding on Millpond RoadMissing EC man safely located near I-95EC police charge man with obtaining property by false pretenses Images