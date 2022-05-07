HERTFORD — Perquimans softball closed out the regular season by defeating Gates 13-2 at home and clinching a three-way tie for the Four Rivers Conference championship with the Lady Red Barons and Riverside-Martin.
The win came after Gates (11-6, 8-2 FRC) defeated the Lady Pirates (13-7, 8-2 FRC) earlier in the week in Gatesville.
Perquimans scored seven in the bottom of the six to pull away for good and end the game before a seventh inning.
Kaitlyn Votava led the Lady Pirates with three hits and three RBIs, while Kaileigh Nixon had three hits and two RBIs and Karsyn Clayton had two hits and three RBIs.
Breann Shepard gave up two earned runs on six hits and five walks in six innings, while striking out 10.
Currituck 2, First Flight 1: The Lady Knights (10-8, 8-4 Northeastern Coastal Conference) earned an automatic 3A state playoff bid in dramatic fashion Thursday evening.
The game reached a ninth inning still scoreless before First Flight (8-7, 7-5 NCC) scored the game’s first run to take the lead.
But with two outs and two runners on in the bottom of the inning, Madison Cartwright hit a two-run, walk-off double to win it and steal the automatic bid away from the Lady Nighthawks.
Camden 12, Manteo 0: The Lady Bruins (17-3, 11-1 NCC) won their regular season finale on the road over Manteo (8-11, 5-7 NCC) Thursday.
Camden scored three times in the fourth and nine times in the sixth.
Aaliyah Anderson knocked over a home run on her way to a 2-for-3 day with three RBIs as Sydney Tatum led Camden with three hits in the game.
BASEBALL
Camden 3, Manteo 1: The Bruins (18-5, 11-3 NCC) clinched a share of the conference title with First Flight by winning their final regular season game against Manteo (6-13, 3-11 NCC) Thursday.
Camden scored a run in both the first and second innings and another in the fifth.
Cody Ives pitched 6.1 innings striking out 15 batters and allowing just one run on five hits.
Wes Hyatt had a double and a triple in the game, while Jaden Clark went 2-for-4 with an RBI, Dylan Jones went 2-for-2 with an RBI and Ives also had a hit and RBI.
Pasquotank 5, Northeastern 4: The Panthers (11-9, 7-8 NCC) bounced back after losing to the Eagles (10-11, 5-9 NCC) Tuesday by winning on a walk-off wild pitch Thursday.
Pasquotank held a 4-0 lead after five before Northeastern came back with one in the sixth and three in the seventh to tie it before the Panthers won in the bottom of the seventh.
Josh Wise, Connor Morris, Ethan Overton and John Leary all had two hits for Pasquotank as Leary had two RBIs.
Wise pitched 5.2 innings for the Panthers allowing one unearned run on one hit, three walks and he struck out four.
Cayden Dudley pitched all seven innings for the Eagles allowing just two earned runs and giving up six hits. Blake Doughtie had all four RBIs for Northeastern, including a bases-clearing double to tie the game in the seventh.
Pasquotank’s win qualified it for the 2A playoffs.
Perquimans 12, Gates 1: The Pirates (23-1, 12-0 FRC) completed their conference season unbeaten with a senior night win over the second-place Red Barons (13-8, 9-3 FRC) Thursday.
Eli Gregory led Perquimans with four RBIs to go along with one hit, while Jett Winslow went 4-for-4 with one run knocked in.
Tanner Thach threw five shutout innings striking out seven and allowing three hits while hitting his 12th home run of the season.
John A. Holmes 24, Hertford County 1: The Aces (15-8, 10-4 NCC) closed the regular season in dominant fashion with the home win over the Bears (1-22, 0-14 NCC) Thursday.
Davis Halstead went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, while Matt Winborne and Landen Hoggard both had three hits and three RBIs.
GIRLS SOCCER
Perquimans 2, Camden 0: The Lady Pirates (8-3-2) defeated the Lady Bruins (7-9-1) Thursday in Hertford.
Perquimans scored once in each half. It’ll host Washington to close out the regular season Tuesday as Camden is scheduled to travel to Currituck on Monday.