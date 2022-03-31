HERTFORD — The Perquimans girls’ soccer team earned their third consecutive win with a 3-0 result against Bear Grass Charter at home in non-conference play Tuesday.
Anna Fisher scored twice for the Lady Pirates (5-2) as Ellie Jackson scored the other one against the Lady Bears (2-6).
Meredith DeCastillia earned an assist in the win, while goalkeeper Mariah Clark made four saves.
Perquimans is scheduled to travel to Cape Hatteras next on Monday.
Currituck 3, Great Bridge (Va.) 3: The Lady Knights (6-3-1) tied the Lady Wildcats (3-2-1) in home non-conference action at home Tuesday.
Currituck was scheduled to host Hertford County Wednesday and will travel to Camden Monday.
BOYS TENNIS
John A. Holmes 6, Currituck 3: The Aces (2-6, 1-5 Northeastern Coastal Conference) earned their first conference win of the season with the win over the Knights (5-3, 4-2 NCC) at home Tuesday.
Trent Spear, Cole Dougherty, Ean Bateman and Jacob Emminizer all earned singles victories for Edenton, while Spear and Dougherty teamed up for a doubles win as did Aiden Nixon and Emminizer.
Currituck had wins by Addison Daniel and Westin Stratton, while Stratton and Leland Gaylord earned a doubles victory.
First Flight 6, Northeastern 3: The Eagles (1-5, 1-4 NCC) lost on the road Tuesday to the unbeaten Nighthawks (6-0, 6-0 NCC).
Gavyn Bright earned the only singles win for Northeastern as Wilson Wysor and James Hornthal won a doubles match along with John Sanders and Liam Konhaus.
BASEBALL
John A. Holmes 4, Pasquotank 1: The Aces (7-4, 4-1 NCC) beat the Panthers (5-2, 3-2 NCC) in Elizabeth City Tuesday night.
All five of the game’s runs were scored in the first three innings with Edenton scoring once in both the first and second innings, and scoring twice in the third with Pasquotank scoring once in the bottom half.
Davis Halstead had two hits and two RBIs, including a home run. Jimbo Parrish and Caleb Chappell also had two hits for the Aces.
The teams meet in Edenton Friday night.
Perquimans 19, Tarboro 0: The Pirates (12-0, 5-0 Four Rivers Conference) used an 11-run bottom of the third against the Vikings (4-6, 1-3 FRC) to break away for another blowout win this season.
Macon Winslow led the team with a 3-for-3 day, including a triple and four RBIs. Jakob Meads went 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
Trenton Sawyer pitched three innings giving up one hit, while Meads pitched the other two not allowing a hit and striking out four.
It’s the seventh straight game that Perquimans has earned a shutout win, with only one of them not ending by mercy rule.
The Pirates travel to Tarboro Friday.
Northeastern 13, Hertford County 1: The Eagles (6-3, 2-3 NCC) cruised to the five-inning home win over the Bears (1-9, 0-5 NCC) Tuesday.
Eric Jones earned a team-high three RBIs with one hit in the game, while Carter Stevenson and Cayden Dudley both earned two hits.
Julian Jones, Blake Doughtie, Jordan Winslow and Dudley all earned an RBI.
Northeastern faces Hertford County again on the road Friday.
Currituck 6, Manteo 0: The Knights (7-3, 4-1 NCC) won on the road against Manteo (3-6, 0-5 NCC) Tuesday.
One run was scored in the third, three in the fourth and two in the seventh.
The teams meet again in Barco Friday.
First Flight 5, Camden 3: The Bruins (5-4, 2-2 NCC) fell behind 3-0 in the first inning on the road against the Nighthawks (7-2, 5-0 NCC) Tuesday and couldn’t recover as the deficit stretched to 5-0 before Camden scored three runs in the final two innings.
Jacori Sutton, Cillian Doran and Dylan Jones each had a hit and RBI in the game.
The two teams meet again in Camden Friday.
SOFTBALL
Perquimans 16-19, Tarboro 0-3: The Lady Pirates (8-3, 4-0 FRC) dominated its way to a home doubleheader sweep of the Vikings (0-11, 0-5 FRC) Tuesday.
In game one, Perquimans scored seven in the first and nine in the second. In the second game, Perquimans scored nine runs in the first and 10 in the second.
The Lady Pirates were scheduled to host Bear Grass Charter Wednesday and will travel to Bertie on Tuesday.
Currituck 19, Manteo 9: The Lady Knights (3-3, 3-1 NCC) won a high-scoring game against Manteo (4-6, 1-4 NCC) on the road Tuesday.
Currituck held 4-1, 6-2 and 11-5 leads after each of the first three innings before scoring another three in the sixth for a 14-7 advantage and five in the seventh for the 19-9 win.
Gracey Capps went 4-for-6 with three RBIs, while Mirenda Shields also earned a hit and three RBIs. Madison Cartwright went 3-for-5 adding a home run for the Lady Knights in the game.