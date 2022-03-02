Softball 7.JPG

Perquimans’s Kaitlyn Votava earned an RBI in the Lady Pirates’ season-opening win against Currituck, Monday at Perquimans County High School

 The Daily Advance

HERTFORD — The Perquimans softball team won their season and home opener over Currituck by a score of 6-3 Monday night at Perquimans County High School.

The Lady Pirates (1-0) led 5-0 after two innings thanks to a four-run bottom of the second.

Sophomore Bristyl Riddick went 1-for-3 with two RBI, while freshmen Indya Long and Lilly Winslow both knocked in a run.

Winslow and Long both had two hits in the game as well.

Sophomore Breann Shepard pitched five innings, giving up one earned run on two hits and three walks as she struck out seven in the win.

Currituck (0-1) was led by sophomore Eboni Bailey’s 2-for-4 day, while senior Gracey Capps knocked in two runs for the Lady Knights.

BASEBALL

Northeastern 10, TEACH (Va.) 0: The Eagles (1-0) opened their season with a home win on Monday.


Northeastern scored seven runs in the bottom of the first and three in the fifth inning as the game was done in five.

Sophomore Cayden Dudley hit a three-run home run in the game.

Jordan Winslow struck out five in three innings of work while Dudley struck out two in two innings on the mound.

GIRLS SOCCER

John A. Holmes 7, Washington 3: The Lady Aces (1-0) used a five-goal first half on the road to open the season with a win.

Senior Sydney Spear and freshman Emma Parrish both scored twice for Edenton, while Liza Bond, Shamiya Leary and Bailey Rinehart each scored once.

Goaltender Amanda Turner made four saves on seven shots on goal by Washington (0-1).