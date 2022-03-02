High School Roundup | Lady Pirates win softball opener From staff reports David Gough Author email Mar 2, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Perquimans’s Kaitlyn Votava earned an RBI in the Lady Pirates’ season-opening win against Currituck, Monday at Perquimans County High School The Daily Advance Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HERTFORD — The Perquimans softball team won their season and home opener over Currituck by a score of 6-3 Monday night at Perquimans County High School.The Lady Pirates (1-0) led 5-0 after two innings thanks to a four-run bottom of the second.Sophomore Bristyl Riddick went 1-for-3 with two RBI, while freshmen Indya Long and Lilly Winslow both knocked in a run.Winslow and Long both had two hits in the game as well.Sophomore Breann Shepard pitched five innings, giving up one earned run on two hits and three walks as she struck out seven in the win.Currituck (0-1) was led by sophomore Eboni Bailey’s 2-for-4 day, while senior Gracey Capps knocked in two runs for the Lady Knights.BASEBALLNortheastern 10, TEACH (Va.) 0: The Eagles (1-0) opened their season with a home win on Monday.Northeastern scored seven runs in the bottom of the first and three in the fifth inning as the game was done in five.Sophomore Cayden Dudley hit a three-run home run in the game.Jordan Winslow struck out five in three innings of work while Dudley struck out two in two innings on the mound.GIRLS SOCCERJohn A. Holmes 7, Washington 3: The Lady Aces (1-0) used a five-goal first half on the road to open the season with a win.Senior Sydney Spear and freshman Emma Parrish both scored twice for Edenton, while Liza Bond, Shamiya Leary and Bailey Rinehart each scored once.Goaltender Amanda Turner made four saves on seven shots on goal by Washington (0-1). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesFBI probing after ECSU latest HBCU hit with bomb threatJackson convicted of 2 charges, serving 61 days in jailCreative collaboration: 6 downtown biz team up on unique pizzasMurder trial begins in shooting death of Winfall manR.S. Spencer solves mysteries, preserves historyCamden sheriff: Fisherman's body recovered from Pasquotank RiverJackson convicted of 2 charges, serving 61 days in jailEC Police arrest city man on drug chargesCurrituck man wins $2M in NC Lottery scratch-off gamePasquotank values rise, but taxes may not Images