EDENTON — The John A. Holmes baseball team earned a walk-off win over first-place First Flight Tuesday night with a 3-2 final score.
Hunter LaFon had the walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh, scoring Davis Halstead who started at first base.
Edenton (10-5, 7-2 Northeastern Coastal Conference) scored two in the fourth for a 2-0 lead thanks to an Alex Bergevin two-RBI hit before the Nighthawks (10-5, 7-2 NCC) tied it up in the next half inning.
Jeb Bass led the Aces in hits with a 3-for-3 day, while Colson Williams pitched 4.2 innings allowing two unearned runs, one hit and striking out six. Halstead pitched the next 2.1 innings, also giving up just one hit and striking out three.
The win put them in a tie for second place with First Flight and Currituck, as they all sit a half-game behind Camden in the standings.
A second game will be played between the Aces and Nighthawks in Kill Devil Hills Thursday.
Camden 10-9, Hertford County 0-0: The Bruins (12-4, 8-2 NCC) propelled themselves into first place with a doubleheader sweep of the Bears (1-15, 0-10 NCC) at home Tuesday.
Ty Burgess went 2-for-3 with three RBIs in the first game, while Wes Hyatt and Bradley Elias had 3-for-3 games. Elias knocked in two runs.
In game two, Dylan Jones pitched a two-hitter with 13 strikeouts in five innings as Cody Ives had a hit and four RBIs.
Camden, which has won seven straight by shutting out all seven opponents, next faces Northeastern in a non-conference setting Saturday as part of an Easter tournament at Gates.
Northeastern 7, Manteo 3: The Eagles (8-5, 4-5 NCC) used a four-run fifth inning to jump on top 7-2 and pull away at home over Manteo (3-10, 0-9 NCC) Tuesday.
Carter Stevenson had a two-hit day with an RBI, while Eric Jones had a hit and two RBIs.
Jordan Winslow pitched four innings, allowing two hits and two earned runs on four walks and six strikeouts, while Stevenson pitched three innings with one hit and one earned run allowed.
The teams meet again in Manteo Thursday.
Currituck 12, Pasquotank 1: The Knights (11-5, 7-2 NCC) used five-run third and fourth innings for a 10-run-rule win in five innings at home Tuesday.
The Panthers (7-5, 5-5 NCC) host Currituck Thursday.
Perquimans 17, Riverside-Martin 1: The Pirates’ 10-game shutout streak came to an end on the road Tuesday, but Perquimans improved to a still unbeaten 16-0 (9-0 Four Rivers Conference) record.
Seven runs in the second put Perquimans up 11-0 and another six were scored in the fourth.
Tanner Thach hit his seventh home run of the season in the win as he went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, while Mason Byrum also led the road team offensively going 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
Trenton Sawyer pitched three innings allowing three hits, two walks and one unearned run as Jakob Meads pitched two innings and allowed one hit.
The Pirates host Riverside (6-7, 3-4 FRC) Thursday.
SOFTBALL
Perquimans 8, Riverside-Martin 0: The Lady Pirates (11-4, 7-0 FRC) won their fourth straight game with the road victory over the Lady Knights (11-3, 5-2 FRC) Tuesday.
Kaileigh Nixon and Bristyl Riddick both had two-hit days as Indya Long had a hit and three RBIs.
Breann Shepard allowed just one hit in seven innings pitched, walking five and striking out 10.
The teams meet again at Perquimans Tuesday.
Currituck 11, Pasquotank 1: The Lady Knights (7-4, 6-2 NCC) cruised to a home six-inning win over the Lady Panthers (2-8, 0-7 NCC) Tuesday.
Savannah Banks had a 3-for-4 day scoring twice, while Gracey Capps knocked in two runs.
Albemarle School 8, Ridgecroft 3: The Lady Colts (4-4, 3-3 Tarheel Independent Conference) won on the road over the Lady Rams (3-7, 2-5 TIC) Tuesday.
First Flight 5, John A. Holmes 4: The Lady Aces (6-8, 5-2 NCC) fell at home to the Lady Nighthawks (5-5, 4-3 NCC) Tuesday.
First Flight used a two-run sixth to take a 5-3 lead as Edenton’s seventh-inning rally came up one run short.
The teams meet again at First Flight Thursday.
BOYS TENNIS
The Northeastern Coastal Conference tournament between all five 2A and 3A tennis programs took place at Currituck High School on Tuesday.
First Flight took first place with 17 total team points, while Northeastern took second with 11, Manteo had nine, Currituck had seven and John A. Holmes had four.
Northeastern was helped by Wilson Wysor and James Hornthal’s doubles championship win over Currituck’s Keith Swanson and Cole Menteer eight games to five.
Dual team playoffs begin on April 27 with brackets being released April 25.