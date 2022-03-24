BARCO — The Camden softball team earned a 10-1 victory over Currituck on the road in Northeastern Coastal Conference play on Tuesday evening.
Neither team was able to put a run on the board in the first four innings before the Lady Bruins (5-2, 2-0 NCC) jumped in front with two runs in the top of the fifth and took full control with five in the sixth for a 7-0 lead.
They added three more in the top of the seventh as the Lady Knights (2-2, 2-1 NCC) put their lone run on the board in the bottom of the seventh with a Gracey Capps run batted in.
For Camden, Kamryn Nash reached base with two hits and knocked in two runs as Caroline Pait and Aaliyah Anderson also knocked in two runs each with one hit apiece.
Moren Brewton hit safely three times in the game, while Carlyn Tanis, Ruby Arnette and Peyton Carver all hit safely twice.
Brewton pitched all seven innings for Camden with one earned run, four hits, one walk and nine strikeouts in the game.
The two teams meet again in Camden on Friday.
Perquimans 20, North East Carolina Prep 0: The Lady Pirates (5-2, 1-0 Four Rivers Conference) opened up their league schedule with a dominant five-inning win against the Lady Huskies (0-2, 0-1 FRC) in Tarboro Tuesday.
Eleven runs were scored in the top of the first and Perquimans added six in the second and three in the third.
The Lady Pirates were scheduled to face Bear Grass Charter on the road Wednesday and face North East Carolina Prep again Friday at home.
Riverside-Martin 11, John A. Holmes 9: The Lady Aces (3-5) fell in extra innings to the Lady Knights (5-2) in non-conference home action Tuesday.
Down 4-2 after 3.5 innings, Edenton scored three in the bottom of the fourth for a 6-4 lead, but gave up three in the sixth to have to score another one in the sixth to tie it at 7-7.
Neither team scored in the seventh, forcing an extra inning where Riverside scored four times and Edenton’s two-run rally came up short in the bottom of the eighth.
Hannah Meads went 4-for-4 with two RBIs for the Lady Aces with another three runs knocked in by Madison Griffin.
The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Edenton as it will look to get back in the win column Friday at home against Hickory (Va.).
BASEBALL
Perquimans 15, North East Carolina Prep 0: Tuesday was yet another blowout win for the Pirates (9-0, 3-0 FRC).
Jett Winslow led the way with two hits and four RBIs. Trenton Sawyer and Trent Byrum contributed two RBIs each as Eli Gregory, Ty Nixon, Colby Brown, Tanner Thach, Jakob Meads and Mason Byrum all knocked in a run.
Gregory pitched all five innings striking out nine, walking no one and allowing just two hits against the Huskies (2-1, 1-1 FRC).
Perquimans has outscored its last four opponents 63-0 combined. It was scheduled to host Bear Grass Charter Wednesday and host North East Carolina Prep Friday night.
Pasquotank 11-13, Hertford County 1-2: The Panthers (5-1, 3-1 NCC) swept a doubleheader in Ahoskie Tuesday against the Bears (1-7, 0-4 NCC).
Both games lasted five innings as Pasquotank won by 10 or more runs in games one and two.
The Panthers are scheduled to play Gates on the road next on Monday.
Currituck 6, Camden 3: The Knights (5-2, 3-0 NCC) earned the home conference win over the Bruins (4-3, 1-1 NCC) Tuesday.
It was Currituck’s fifth straight victory.
The Knights were scheduled to host Granby Wednesday and meet Camden again Friday in Camden.
GIRLS SOCCER
Cape Henry Collegiate (Va.) 3, Currituck 0: The Lady Knights (4-3) lost in Virginia Beach Tuesday afternoon to the Lady Dolphins (2-1).
Currituck was scheduled to host Northeastern Wednesday and will travel to First Flight next on Monday.
First Flight 9, Pasquotank 0: The Lady Panthers (0-4, 0-4 NCC) fell at home against the Lady Nighthawks (5-0, 3-0 NCC Tuesday).
Pasquotank will play at Northeastern on Monday.
TRACK AND FIELD
Northeastern hosted a track and field meet Tuesday with Currituck, Pasquotank, Gates, Bertie and First Flight athletes participating.
For the Northeastern runners on the boys’ side, Yahan Wood won the 100 meter dash at 10.9 seconds, just one-tenth of a second ahead of teammate Shamar Sutton. Quavion Martin won the 110 hurdles at 16.8 seconds and 300 hurdles at 44.6.
On the field, Junior Payton-Kimble convincingly won the discus throw, Jordan Jones won the high jump and long jump, while Maurel Dance took first in shot put.
Northeastern’s Azaria Gallop ran 12.5 seconds in the girls’ 100 dash for the win along with 27.3 for the 200 dash to win both, while Emani An-Hicks won the 100 hurdles with a time of 19.4 seconds.
Jessica Jenkins won the girls’ high jump and long jump and Gabrielle McMillan took first in triple jump.
For Currituck girls, Ashley Lindsey took first in discus and in shot put, while Arianna VanGelder won the girls’ 300 hurdles. Serenity Doran also won the 400 dash.
Riley Lenz was the lone boys’ winner for the Knights with a win in the 400 dash.
The Currituck girls had the highest team score of the day with 138 points, while Northeastern won the boys’ event with 154 points.