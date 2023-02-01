High School Roundup | NCC athletes place at indoor track meet From staff reports David Gough Author email Feb 1, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HAMPTON, Va. — Northeastern Coastal Conference indoor track and field teams competed in the conference championship meet in Hampton’s Boo Williams Sportsplex on Tuesday.Northeastern won the boys’ side with 157 total team points ahead of First Flight’s 110, Currituck’s 77, Manteo’s 49, Hertford County’s 16 and John A. Holmes’ 13.First Flight was the girls’ champion with 128 points followed by Currituck’s 79, Manteo’s 70, John A. Holmes’ 68, Hertford County’s 48 and Northeastern’s 48.Northeastern boys had a handful of individual champions.Shamar Sutton won the 55 dash with a time of 6.79 seconds, barely ahead of teammate Dwan Bell’s 6.80.Bell then won the 300 and 500 dashes with times of 36.68 and 1:10.80. He also won the triple jump at 40 feet, four inches.Quavion Martin won the 55 hurdle event with a time of eight seconds flat and then won the high jump with a measurement of five feet, 10 inches, and long jump at 19-9.5.Junior Payton-Kimble took first in shot put with a 51-10 throw.For Northeastern girls, Gabrielle McMillan won the long jump and triple jump event with measurements of 15-10 and 33-3, respectively.Currituck’s Gavin Jessup took first place in the boys’ 1000 and 1600 runs with times of 2:49.80 and 4:39.76.Madison Leonard won the high jump event for Currituck girls with a measurement of 4-10.John A. Holmes’ Amaya Cortezano won the girls’ 300 dash with a time of 45.06.GIRLS BASKETBALLAlbemarle School 59, Terra Ceia Christian 37: The Lady Colts (11-10, 4-5 TIC) earned the home win over the Lady Knights (3-12, 1-8 TIC) Tuesday.Miranda Parker led Albemarle School with 19 points, while Madison Mansfield hauled in 18 rebounds. Madelyn Delosreyes scored 11 points and Andi White had 10 rebounds.The Lady Colts go to Lawrence Academy on Thursday.Currituck 47, John A. Holmes 39: The Lady Knights (8-10, 6-5 NCC) won on the road in Edenton over the Lady Aces (10-10, 4-7 NCC) Tuesday.Currituck, which swept the regular-season series against Edenton, hosts Pasquotank on Friday, while the Lady Aces host First Flight.Perquimans 72, South Creek 28: The Lady Pirates (15-2, 9-0 FRC) won easily at home over the Lady Cougars (0-14, 0-9 FRC) Tuesday.Lailana Harris led with 13 points, Indya Long had nine, Kaden Hunter had eight and Heather Smith had seven points.They were scheduled to go to Camden Wednesday before traveling to Tarboro on Friday.Manteo 55, Pasquotank 7: The Lady Panthers (0-19, 0-11 NCC) lost on the road to Manteo (12-4, 8-3 NCC) Tuesday.They go to Currituck next on Friday.BOYS BASKETBALLAlbemarle School 47, Terra Ceia Christian 44: The Colts (4-14, 3-6 TIC) won their home game over the Knights (8-11, 3-6 FRC) on Tuesday, hanging on after a 23-15 halftime lead.Ethan Hassell led with 19 points, while Ethan Mercer earned a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.Perquimans 58, South Creek 54: The Pirates (4-14, 4-7 FRC) won their second straight game with the home victory over the Cougars (4-12, 2-9 FRC) Tuesday.They bounced back from a 14-6 first-quarter deficit to lead 29-28 at halftime and 44-42 after three quarters.Shavoris Lewis Jr. had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Xavier Spellman’s 12 points and Kirk Brown Jr.’s 10 points.John A. Holmes 63, Currituck 52: The Aces (9-12, 3-8 NCC), who needed two overtimes to beat the Knights (7-12, 2-9 NCC) at Currituck the last time the teams met, won comfortably at home on Tuesday.Manteo 63, Pasquotank 51: The Panthers (6-13, 1-10 NCC) suffered their 10th straight loss with their Tuesday defeat on the road to Manteo (13-5,7-4 NCC). 