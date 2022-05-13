The 2022 NCHSAA state playoff brackets for girls soccer were released Friday afternoon and multiple teams in the Daily Advance’s coverage area will be playing this upcoming week.
Currituck, the Northeastern Coastal Conference champion, will host No. 25 Terry Sanford in the first round.
A win would guarantee the Lady Knights at least one more home game as they’d face either No. 9 Carrboro or No. 24 Durham School of Arts.
At the 1A level, despite having no conference to play in, Perquimans is the No. 4 seed in the east.
The Lady Pirates earned the last bye in the 28-team bracket and will await the winner of No. 13 Union and No. 20 Pender in the second round.
Three teams from the 2A NCC will also be participating and all three will begin the tournament on the road.
John A. Holmes will be the No. 18 seed going to No. 15 Nash Central.
Camden gets the No. 27 seed and a third chance at No. 6 Manteo, which clinched the automatic 2A bid in the NCC.
Northeastern comes in as the last seed of the 2A east as the No. 32 Lady Eagles head to No. 1 Clinton.
As of Friday afternoon, dates and times have not been made available yet as the games kick off at some point in the coming week.
BASEBALL
Albemarle School 9, Ridgecroft 7: The Colts (8-8-1) began their 1A North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association on the right foot Thursday afternoon.
After a bye, they defeated Ridgecroft in the second round. Albemarle School had lost 13-7 to the Rams (8-11-1) and tied them 7-7 earlier in the season.
Albemarle School scored four in the bottom of the first after giving up three in the top half and once again had to come back after the Rams put four on the board in the third to take a 7-4 lead.
The Colts got one run back in the bottom half and then scored four runs again in the fifth to take a 9-7 lead in the back-and-forth game.
Aiden DeBerry led the home team with three hits, while Cole Langley added two with an RBI as did Ethan Mercer. Ethan Hassell had a hit and two RBIs in the win.
The Colts travel to No. 1 Lawrence Academy Saturday afternoon in a quarterfinal game.
North Johnston 10, Pasquotank 0: The No. 23 Panthers (12-10) had their run come to an end in the 2A NCHSAA second round Thursday against No. 7 North Johnston (18-5).
The home team took hold early with four runs in the first and four in the second for an 8-0 lead as they won in five innings.
South Granville 11, John A. Holmes 4: The No. 11 Aces (16-9) were eliminated by the No. 6 Vikings (17-7) in the 2A NCHSAA playoffs Thursday.
Things started off well for Edenton when Davis Halstead made it 3-0 Aces with a two-run home run in the top of the first, but South Granville answered right back with four in the bottom half.
The game was still within reach for Edenton after five as it trailed just 6-4, but the Vikings rattled off five runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull away for good.
SOFTBALL
Harnett Central 8, Currituck 2: The No. 10 Lady Knights (11-9) had their season come to an end in the second round of the 3A playoffs at the hands of the No. 7 Lady Trojans (21-5) Thursday.
NOTE: The second round game between No. 13 John A. Holmes and No. 4 Camden in the 2A NCHSAA softball playoffs that was scheduled to be played in Camden Thursday was moved to Friday at 5 p.m.