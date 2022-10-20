110221_eda_volleyball_bartlett_yancey_camden_playoffs trophy

The 2021 Camden volleyball team poses with the NCHSAA Class 2A East regional championship plaque after defeating Bartlett Yancey in the regional championship game, last November at Camden County High School.

 Harlow Photography

The NCHSAA volleyball state playoff brackets were released Thursday with four schools in the Daily Advance coverage area set to play in Saturday’s first round.

In the 2A east, last year’s state runner-up Camden (20-2) was awarded the No. 2 seed as the Lady Bruins will host No. 31 Greene Central (10-11).