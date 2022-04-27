High School Roundup | NHS tennis to play in dual team playoffs From staff reports David Gough Author email Apr 27, 2022 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wilson Wysor and the Northeastern boys’ tennis team host J.F. Webb in the first round of the 2A NCHSAA dual team state playoffs today at 2 p.m. The Daily Advance Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Northeastern boys’ tennis team will make an appearance in the 2A NCHSAA dual team state playoffs beginning today.Awarded the No. 8 seed, the Eagles (4-6) will host a first round match against No. 9 J.F. Webb (6-8-1) starting at 2 p.m.The winner will move on to face either No. 1 Clinton or No. 16 Greene Central in the second round next week.BASEBALLPasquotank 3, First Flight 0: The Panthers (10-7, 6-6 Northeastern Coastal Conference) scored the upset of the Nighthawks (13-6, 8-3 NCC) Monday in Elizabeth City.All three runs for Pasquotank came in the bottom of the third.Josh Wise led the Panthers with two hits in the game with one run batted in as he also pitched 6.1 shutout innings with five hits allowed and nine strikeouts.Owen Rice also had a hit and RBI for Pasquotank, while Ethan Overton earned a two-out save in the seventh inning.The win for Pasquotank pulled First Flight out of what was a three-way tie at the top of the standings with Currituck and Camden coming into Monday.They are scheduled to meet again in Kill Devil Hills on Friday night.Albemarle School 12, Northeast Academy 11: The Colts (6-4-1, 3-3-1 Tarheel Independent Conference) defeated the Eagles (4-7, 2-7 TIC) at home Monday.They fought back from an early 5-0 deficit after the top of the first as they later trailed 7-1 after three.A five-run sixth for the Colts put them up 11-10 and after Northeast retook the lead in the seventh with two runs, Albemarle School answered right back with two of its own to win the game.The two teams are scheduled to meet again in Lasker Wednesday after the Colts were scheduled to go to Lawrence Academy on Tuesday.GIRLS SOCCERJohn A. Holmes 2, Camden 0: The Lady Aces (10-6, 6-5 NCC) defeated the Lady Bruins on the road (6-7-1, 5-6 NCC) Monday.Both goals came in the first half with Sydney Spear and Bailey Rinehart netting them. Ellie Spear had an assist.Camden heads to Manteo Wednesday as Edenton hosts Hertford County.Currituck 8, Northeastern 1: The Lady Knights (11-4-1, 10-1 NCC) cruised on the road over the Lady Eagles (6-9-1, 3-8 NCC) Monday.Northeastern will head to Pasquotank Wednesday, while Currituck hosts First Flight.First Flight 9, Pasquotank 0: The Lady Panthers (1-10, 1-10 NCC) lost on the road to the Lady Nighthawks (10-3, 8-2 NCC). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Team Playoff Northeastern Coastal Conference Sport Baseball Camden Tennis Panthers Hertford County David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesEC woman charged with insurance fraudEC police probe local woman's shooting on W. Cypress StreetCausey: EC woman charged with insurance fraudMajority of Perquimans Chamber Board of Directors resignsEC police probing shooting of juvenile on Tatem Lane; 11 incidents of gunfire reported in city in a weekMajority of Perquimans Chamber Board of Directors resignsFamily, activists mark Brown's shooting deathEdenton native honored by 'Business North Carolina'Mayoral hopefuls debate parade denial, city finances, 4-year terms for councilors4th Ward hopefuls critical of deputies, city council Images