AHOSKIE — The Northeastern girls' soccer team shut out Hertford County 9-0 on the road Monday for their first win of the season.The Lady Eagles (1-5, 1-1 NCC) scored three times in the first half before six more goals in the second half over the Lady Bears (0-3, 0-3 NCC).John A. Holmes 8, Pasquotank 1: The Lady Aces (6-2, 2-1 NCC) secured the home conference win on Monday against the Lady Panthers (3-2, 1-2 NCC).Edenton's lead was 5-1 at halftime before three more goals in the final 40 minutes.Kate Foster scored four times, Emma Parish added two goals and an assist, while Leslie Carpiette and Selena Perez-Roblero also scored once for the Lady Aces.Manteo 4, Currituck 1: The Lady Knights (4-4, 2-1 NCC) suffered their first conference loss of the season at home to Manteo (6-0-2, 2-0-1 NCC) Monday.First Flight 5, Camden 0: The Lady Bruins (5-3, 1-2 NCC) were shut out at home against the Lady Nighthawks (2-2-1, 1-0-1 NCC) Monday.BOYS TENNISRiverside-Martin 8, Northeastern 1: The Eagles dropped to 2-2 with the home loss Monday to the Knights.Joel Overman earned a tiebreaking singles win for Northeastern's only win of the day.