100621_eda_tennis_girls_northeastern_carter_holmes

Northeastern's Jessica Carter, shown her during 2021, won her singles and doubles matches against Currituck, Thursday at Currituck County High School.

 The Daily Advance

BARCO — The Northeastern girls’ tennis team won just enough matches to overtake Currituck 5-4 on the road Thursday.

The Lady Eagles (2-3, 2-2 Northeastern Coastal Conference) had singles winners in Jessica Carter, Jada Simpson and Mary Ellen Foreman, while Currituck (0-5, 0-3 NCC) stayed even with them thanks to singles victories by Kampbell Belangia, Kaylee Overton and Logan White.