The Pasquotank boys’ basketball team lost 48-35 at home in a Northeastern Coastal Conference game against Manteo on Tuesday night.
The Panthers (4-13, 0-9 NCC) were led by Darrion Carver’s 11 points as Amari Downing followed with eight.
Will Waughtel scored 16 points for Manteo (10-6, 4-5 NCC) in its win.
Pasquotank hung in after the first half trailing just 16-12, but Manteo won the third and fourth quarters by four and five, respectively, to pull away.
South Creek 63, Perquimans 60: The Pirates (11-6, 6-3 Four Rivers Conference) dropped their conference road contest to the Cougars (7-9, 3-6 FRC) in Robersonville Tuesday.
Perquimans was unable to hold on to a 31-25 halftime lead as the teams were knotted up at 44-44 after three quarters before South Creek won the fourth quarter.
Victory Christian 61, Suffolk Christian (Va.) 31: The Eagles (12-6, 4-2 North Carolina Christian Athletic Association) cruised to a home conference win over the Knights (0-14, 0-8 NCCAA) Tuesday night.
Jake Dudley led Victory in scoring with 18 points as Ethan Meads followed with 17, Ryan Williams followed with 14 and Trevon Turner added 10.
Williams led the team with 14 rebounds and three assists in the game.
The win puts the Eagles in sole possession of second place in the conference for the time being.
New Life Academy 66, Bethel Assembly Christian Academy 52: The Bobcats (10-6, 3-2 NCCAA) earned the road win in Windsor against Bethel (10-7, 3-4 NCCAA) Tuesday.
New Life currently trails Victory by half a game for second place in the conference standings.
Albemarle School 71, Northeast Academy 68: The Colts (2-15, 1-6 Tarheel) earned a conference at home over the Eagles (0-18, 0-6 Tarheel) Tuesday.
The Colts are scheduled to host Lawrence Academy Friday for Albemarle School’s final regular season home game.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Victory Christian 42, Suffolk Christian (Va.) 27: The Lady Eagles (14-2, 2-2 NCCAA) earned the conference home win Tuesday against the Lady Knights (3-12, 0-5 NCCAA).
Jessica Van Essendeflt led Victory with 16 points and five steals, while Josie Van Essendelft scored eight and Allison Bateman scored six.
Marlee Johnson came down with six rebounds for the Lady Eagles.
Manteo 61, Pasquotank 12: The Lady Panthers (0-16, 0-8 NCC) lost their conference home game to Manteo (9-2, 5-2 NCC) Tuesday. Manteo’s Jill Leary and Brianna Fordham both scored 12 points.