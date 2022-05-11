WAKE FOREST — As the first round of the state baseball and softball playoffs began Tuesday, the Pasquotank baseball team made a little bit of school history.
The Panthers, the No. 23 seed of the 2A NCHSAA playoffs, went into No. 10 Franklin Academy and came away with a playoff victory for the first time since 2004.
Pasquotank (12-9) won the game 10-4 and had control of the game the whole way.
The Panthers led 2-0 after one and 4-0 after four before scoring six in the fifth and leading 10-1.
Pasquotank is now scheduled to travel to No. 7 North Johnston Friday in a second round game.
Perquimans 12, Jones 2: The defending 1A champion Pirates (24-1) started their defense in quick fashion over the No. 32 seed Trojans (13-11).
The No. 1 seed scored four in the first and second innings to take an 8-1 lead on its way to a five-inning win.
Tanner Thach had a triple and double for a team-leading two hits and four RBIs. Macon Winslow and Jett Winslow also added two RBIs apiece.
Perquimans was helped by five Jones errors as well.
Perquimans is scheduled to host No. 17 Rosewood Thursday night.
John A. Holmes 6, Goldsboro 3: The No. 11 Aces (16-8) took care of business at home over the No. 22 Cougars (11-7) in the first round Tuesday.
Edenton broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the third with one run and added insurance in the fourth with three runs for a 5-1 lead. Caleb Chappell’s two hits gave him all five of those runs batted in.
The Aces added one more in the sixth to go up 6-2 at the time.
Hank Downum pitched a complete game for Edenton with three earned runs on three hits and five walks. He struck out seven in the win.
Edenton now hits the road for the second round to face No. 6 South Granville in a game that is now scheduled for Thursday evening.
South Granville 7, Northeastern 4: The No. 27 Eagles (10-12) had their season come to an end in Creedmoor Tuesday evening.
The Vikings (16-7) pulled ahead in the third with two runs to grab a 3-2 lead, added another in the fourth and scored three more in the fifth to take a hold of the game at 7-3.
Northeastern senior Eric Jones had two of the six Eagle hits, while fellow seniors Blake Doughtie and Christian Wolfen had two of the team’s four runs batted in.
Northwood 3, Currituck 0: The No .14 Knights (16-9) lost to the No. 19 Chargers (18-10) at home in Tuesday’s first round to end their season.
Zack Barnes pitched a five-hit, complete-game shutout over Currituck.
BOYS GOLF
Four area golfers completed their two-day, 36-hole state championship golf tournaments on Tuesday.
In 1A of the NCHSAA boys golf championships, Perquimans’ Kameron Hall tied for 34th out of 82 with 183 strokes (39-over par) over two days. His best day at Longleaf Golf & Family Club in Southern Pines was Monday when he shot an 89.
His teammate Tanner Sprague tied for 67th with 206 strokes (62-over par).
At the 3A level, Currituck’s Jack Eckerd tied for 34th place out of 84 competitors with two others and shot a 163 (19-over par) over the two days, 14 strokes back of the winner.
His best day was round one when he shot 79 (seven-over par) on Monday at Pinehurst.
Of the four golfers, it was Noah Whitley of John A. Holmes in the 2A championships that had the best finish.
Whitley tied for 22nd out of 84 as he shot a 165 (21-over par) at Foxfire Golf Club in Pinehurst.
He finished on a strong note with an 81 (nine-over par) on the last day of the event.
GIRLS SOCCER
Washington 4, Perquimans 0: The Lady Pirates (8-4-2) were shut out in their regular season finale against the Lady Pam Pack (9-7) at home Tuesday.
Conference-less Perquimans will wait and see if it is in the 1A NCHSAA state playoff picture on Friday.
SOFTBALL
Camden 14, Ayden-Grifton 4: The No. 4 seed Lady Bruins (18-3) started their first playoff game at the 2A level on a positive note over the No. 29 Lady Chargers (6-14).
Camden scored four runs in the first, four in the second and three in the third to jump out in front 11-0.
Ayden-Grifton scored four times in the fourth, but three runs from last year’s 1A state champions ended the game in the bottom of the sixth.
Kamryn Nash led Camden with three hits and two RBIs, while Morgen Brewton earned the win on the mound and had two hits with three RBIs.
John A. Holmes 10, West Craven 0: The No. 13 Lady Aces (13-9) cruised at home over the No. 20 Lady Eagles (11-10) in Tuesday’s first round home game.
The game lasted five innings as Edenton scored twice in the first, once in the second, three times in the third and four times in the fourth.
Reagan Privott led with two hits and two RBIs, while Brooke Pierce had two knocks and knocked in one run.
Mia Hoffer allowed one hit in five innings and struck out six.
The Lady Aces now head to conference-foe Camden, scheduled for Thursday evening, for the second round.
In two meetings against each other this season, Camden won the first one 14-0 on the road and Edenton won in Camden 6-4.
NOTE: Perquimans’ first round home game against Cape Hatteras in the 1A playoffs, originally scheduled for Tuesday, has been moved to Thursday evening in Hertford.