...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 4 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From noon Friday to 4 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
High School Roundup | Pasquotank baseball tops Camden; Northeastern hosts track meet
The Pasquotank baseball team opened Northeastern Coast Conference play with a 4-2 home win over Camden on Wednesday.
Pasquotank took a 2-0 lead in the second and after Camden tied it with two runs in the third, the Panthers added a run in the fourth and sixth innings.
A.J. Bundy had a single and two RBIs as the Panthers were able to win with just three total hits.
Ethan Overton pitched five innings with two earned runs, four hits, four strikeouts and three walks. Josh Wise finished the game with one hit allowed in two innings.
The two teams meet again on Friday in Camden.
Perquimans 11, Eastern Christian HomeSchool 4: The Pirates (2-4) handled the Trailblazers (3-1) at home Tuesday.
Perquimans scored seven runs in the first inning for a 7-1 lead and added two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings for an 11-3 lead at the time.
Collin Roberts, Maddux Thach and Ben Brown each had two runs batted in.
Maury (Va.) 11, Currituck 6: The Knights (3-1) dropped their first game this season at home to the Commodores (1-0) Wednesday.
They head to Hertford County next on Friday.
SOFTBALL
Currituck 10, Cape Hatteras 0: The Lady Knights (2-1) mercy ruled the Lady Hurricanes (0-4) at home Wednesday.
Currituck had five runs in the first, one in the second, three in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Perquimans 13, Albemarle School 3: The Lady Pirates (4-1) defeated the Lady Colts (3-2) in a full seven-inning game in Elizabeth City Wednesday.
Kaydee Hunter had two home runs going 3-for-5 with two RBIs for Perquimans. Also with three hits were Indya Long, Morgan Baccus and Kenley Stallings.
Camden 8, Pasquotank 1: The Lady Bruins (4-1, 1-0 NCC) started conference play with the road win over the Lady Panthers (1-2, 0-1 NCC) Wednesday.
TRACK AND FIELD
Northeastern held its first outdoor meet of the spring season on Wednesday with Camden, Perquimans, Bertie and Riverside participating.
Northeastern girls saw Azaria Gallop win the 200-meter dash with a time of 27.04 seconds and Gabrielle McMillan win the triple jump event with a distance of 33 feet, 1.5 inches.
Northeastern boys had Jahsiah Felton win the 100-meter dash (11.04 seconds) and Dwan Bell win the 200 (22.64 seconds) and 400 (52.54 seconds).
Quavion Martin won the 110 and 300 hurdles (16.34 and 42.84 seconds, respectively) as well as the high jump event at 5-10. Bell won the triple jump at 39-8 and Junior Payton-Kimble took first in discus (168-7) and shot put (57-5-5).
Peyton Stasko won two events for Camden girls with a 1:04.54 time in the 400 dash and 2:40.50 time in the 800 run. Grace Phillips also won two events with the 100 and 300 hurdles (16.64 and 50.74, respectively).
Brenna Gutierrez won the 1600 run at 6:07.80.
Camden boys’ Hunter Swann won the 800 run at 2:19.00, Dennis Gutierrez won the 1600 run at 5:09.00 and Nathan Smith won the 3200 at 12:56.00.
Perquimans girls saw Crishya Sellers win the 100 dash at 13.14 as Jaslyn Holley won the long jump event at 15-2.