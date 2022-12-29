High School Roundup | Pasquotank boys' basketball pulls away from Perquimans From staff reports David Gough Author email Dec 29, 2022 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HERTFORD — The Pasquotank boys’ basketball team defeated Perquimans 73-52 at Perquimans County High School on Wednesday night.The Panthers (4-3), who beat the Pirates (2-5) in the same gym by 12 to begin their season on December 2, used a 21-14 second quarter to go into halftime up 34-27.Perquimans kept itself in the game down just 48-42 after three quarters, but Pasquotank pulled away with a 25-10 fourth quarter to win convincingly.Pasquotank was scheduled to face Bear Grass Charter on Thursday afternoon in the Perquimans gym as Perquimans was scheduled to face Currituck later in the day.Currituck 66, Bear Grass Charter 38: The Knights (4-4) handled the Bears (6-3) Wednesday afternoon at Perquimans.Damien Hicks had a double-double for Currituck with 10 points and 11 rebounds, while K.J. Gallop led the team with 12 points. Walter Bailey also had 10 points as Jamie Dance led with five assists.GIRLS BASKETBALLJohn A. Holmes 53, Gates 46: The Lady Aces (5-4) made a fourth-quarter comeback to win their fifth-place game against the Lady Red Barons (4-5) at the Hertford County Holiday Classic on Wednesday.Initially leading 20-16 at halftime, Edenton fell behind 31-25 after three. It outscored Gates 28-15 in the final quarter.The Lady Aces are scheduled to get back to conference play home against Pasquotank on Tuesday.Note: The score for the John A. Holmes boys’ basketball game against Bertie scheduled to be a consolation game at Hertford County on Wednesday was not provided.Currituck 44, Bear Grass Charter 39: The Lady Knights (3-5) pulled out a win over the Lady Bears (5-3) at Perquimans on Wednesday.They were scheduled to face Perquimans on Thursday evening.Perquimans 49, Pasquotank 5: The Lady Pirates (6-2) dominated the Lady Panthers (0-8) for a second time on their home floor Wednesday.Pasquotank was scheduled to face Bear Grass Charter Thursday afternoon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pasquotank Perquimans County High School Currituck Fourth Quarter Sport Basketball John A. Holmes David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesVirginia sex offense fugitive nabbed in Currituck after chasePatrol: Driver killed after vehicle strikes house, catches fireEC gang member who sold nearly 4½ pounds of cocaine in area gets 10 years in fed prisonTree smashes carPact gives ECSU police jurisdiction beyond campusCity declares state of emergency ahead of arctic cold frontMan held in Summerfield shooting now charged with murderEC man dies after truck overturns on Northside RoadCurrituck eyes buying 225 acres in Powells PointCamden sheriff makes arrests for FTA, assault, DWI Images