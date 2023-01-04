Darrion Carver, shown here with ball in a game at Perquimans in December, and the Pasquotank boys' basketball team defeated John A. Holmes in Edenton on Tuesday for their first Northeastern Coastal Conference win since 2021.
EDENTON — The Pasquotank boys’ basketball team defeated John A. Holmes 56-49 on the road Tuesday in Northeastern Coastal Conference play.
The Panthers (6-3, 1-2 NCC) got out to a 14-5 lead after one quarter and led 29-16 at halftime. Their lead over the Aces (5-6, 0-3 NCC) was 44-27 after three quarters.
It is Pasquotank’s first conference win in two seasons after going 0-14 last year. The Panthers have also already surpassed their overall win total from last year, which was four.
They will host Manteo next on Friday, while Edenton was scheduled to head to Southside on Wednesday and go to Currituck on Friday.
First Flight 61, Camden 59: The Bruins (6-3, 2-1 NCC) were edged at home by the Nighthawks (3-6, 1-2 NCC) Tuesday.
Camden led 11-9 after one, but First Flight went into the half up 23-20 and extended it to 43-38 after three.
The Bruins host Northeastern on Friday.
Hertford County 58, Northeastern 54: While the game was closer, the Eagles (4-3, 2-1 NCC) were unable to avenge last week’s loss to the Bears (8-1, 3-0 NCC) in the Hertford County Holiday Classic.
They’ll look to end the two-game skid against Camden Friday.
Manteo 65, Currituck 59: The Knights (5-5, 0-3 NCC) lost at home to a Manteo team that’s off to a 9-1 (3-0 NCC) start this season.
Currituck hosts Edenton next on Friday.
Eastern Christian HomeSchool 62, Victory Christian 59: After a month off, the Eagles (4-5) returned to action with a narrow home loss to the Trailblazers (9-3) Tuesday.
They host Greenville Christian Academy on Friday afternoon.
Washington County 84, Perquimans 22: The Pirates (2-7, 2-1 Four Rivers Conference) were blown out on the road by the unbeaten Panthers (7-0, 3-0 FRC) Tuesday.
Perquimans hosts Tarboro on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Perquimans 69, Washington County 44: The Lady Pirates (8-2, 2-0 FRC) stormed past the Lady Panthers (3-6, 1-1 FRC) on Tuesday evening.
Crishya Sellers led Perquimans with 20 points and 12 rebounds. J’tia Watson joined her teammate in the double-double club with 16 points and 12 boards of their own.
It’ll host Tarboro next on Friday.
Victory Christian 39, Eastern Christian Homeschool 32: The Lady Eagles improved to 8-0 with the home win over the Lady Trailblazers (10-6) on Tuesday.
They host Greenville Christian Academy on Friday.
John A. Holmes 42, Pasquotank 23: The Lady Aces (6-4, 1-2 NCC) pulled away with an 18-3 third quarter at home Tuesday to lead 33-12.
Pasquotank goes to Currituck on Friday, while Edenton was scheduled to face Southside on the road Wednesday.
Currituck 63, Manteo 61: The Lady Knights (4-6, 2-1 NCC) used a fourth-quarter comeback to beat Manteo (6-2, 2-1 NCC) at home on Tuesday.
The teams were tied 15-15 after one as Manteo had the slight edge at 28-27 at halftime. Manteo’s lead turned into 49-44 after three before Currituck outscored Manteo 19-12 in the final period to come away with the win.
The Lady Knights host Edenton on Friday.
First Flight 36, Camden 27: The Lady Bruins (4-4, 1-2 NCC) lost at home to the Lady Nighthawks (6-2, 1-2 NCC) in a tight one Tuesday.
Camden trailed just 16-15 at halftime and 22-20 after three before First Flight pulled away in the final quarter.
The Lady Bruins are scheduled to host Cape Hatteras on Thursday.
Note: The score of Tuesday’s Northeastern at Hertford County girls’ basketball game was not provided as of Wednesday afternoon.