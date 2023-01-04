Pasquotank Carver vs. Perquimans basketball

Darrion Carver, shown here with ball in a game at Perquimans in December, and the Pasquotank boys' basketball team defeated John A. Holmes in Edenton on Tuesday for their first Northeastern Coastal Conference win since 2021.

 David Gough/The Daily Advance

EDENTON — The Pasquotank boys’ basketball team defeated John A. Holmes 56-49 on the road Tuesday in Northeastern Coastal Conference play.

The Panthers (6-3, 1-2 NCC) got out to a 14-5 lead after one quarter and led 29-16 at halftime. Their lead over the Aces (5-6, 0-3 NCC) was 44-27 after three quarters.