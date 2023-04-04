High School Roundup | Pasquotank girls' soccer beats Northeastern From staff reports David Gough Author email Apr 4, 2023 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Pasquotank girls’ soccer team picked up a 3-2 victory at home over Northeastern on Monday.The Lady Panthers improved to 4-4 (2-4 NCC) with the win as the Lady Eagles fell to 1-10-1 (1-5 NCC).Victory Christian 2, Bethel Assembly Christian 0: The Lady Eagles (1-4, 1-4 MACAA) won their first game of the season with the road win at Bethel (0-5, 0-5 MACAA) Monday.John A. Holmes 9, Hertford County 0: The Lady Aces (7-4-1, 3-3-1 NCC) cruised at home over the Lady Bears (0-6, 0-6 NCC) Monday.Kate Foster scored twice and assisted twice, while Janaya Perry also added two goals.First Flight 1, Currituck 0: A second half goal by the Lady Nighthawks (7-2-1, 5-0-1 NCC) downed the Lady Knights (6-5-1, 4-2 NCC) Monday in Barco.Manteo (10-0-2, 6-0-1 NCC) 7, Camden (7-5-1, 2-3-1 NCC) 0BASEBALLUSA Homeschool 4, Pasquotank 3: The Panthers (8-2) had their six-game winning streak snapped Monday at home to the Warriors (3-4).All four runs for the road team were scored in the top of the first as the Panthers were unable to complete the comeback despite a run in the first, second and fifth innings.Pungo Christian (6-3, 2-0 TIC) 10, Albemarle School (2-7, 0-5 TIC) 0SOFTBALLPungo Christian 7, Albemarle School 3: The Lady Colts (4-5, 0-3 TIC) held a 2-0 lead through four until the home Lady Raiders (8-1, 1-0 TIC) put up five in the fifth and two in the sixth. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports School Systems Games And Toys Zoology Cricket American Football David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesLooking back at The Waltons...Former ECPD officer indicted on 2 felony chargesPickup, school bus collide; 26 transported for medical treatmentFirst Betsy Town Flats tenants to move in last weekend of AprilSheriff: One injured after car occupants exchange gunfire on US 17Albemarle Neighbor: Swain hoping to have impact as Perquimans CTE directorNo injuries or fatalities in house fire on Salem Church RoadFed probation, parole officers conduct search at EC homeTherapy dog Cooper having impact at Perquimans Central'Why is it taking so long?': Residents confront SAGA over hotel rehab Images