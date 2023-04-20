Pasquotank hosted a track and field meet Wednesday involving Northeastern, Camden and Currituck.
Here are the first-place finishers:
Pasquotank’s Trinity Brooks won the girls’ 200 dash with a time of 27.34 seconds and the long jump with a measurement of 17 feet, one inch. Jaysha Wilson took first in the girls’ discus with an 84-6 throw.
Northeastern’s Azaria Gallop won the girls’ 100 dash, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles with times of 12.34 seconds, 16.34 seconds and 48.74 seconds, respectively. Gabrielle McMillan won the girls’ long jump at 35-7.5.
Northeastern boys’ Quavion Martin won the 110 hurdles at 18.24, 300 hurdles at 42.94 and long jump with a measurement of 20-6. Jahsiah Felton won the 200 dash at 22.84 and Shamar Sutton won triple jump at 40-8.5, while Junior Payton-Kimble won discus and shot put with throws of 173-10 and 50-4, respectively.
Currituck girls saw Ayla Baker win the 1600 run at 6:25.40 and Kylee Dinterman win the 3200 at 12:20.00. On the boys’ side, Jameron Flowers won the 400 dash at 56.54, Gavin Jessup won the 800 with a time of 2:00.40 and Demarcus Henderson won the 110 hurdles at 18.24.
Camden’s Peyton Stasko won the girls’ 400 dash and 800 run with times of 1:03.44 and 2:50.10, respectively, while Emily Graham took first in shot put with a 28-0 throw.
Camden boys had Sam Phillips win the 100 dash at 11.04, Hunter Swann win the 1600 at 4:54.30 and 3200 at 12:26.00.
SOFTBALL
Currituck 8, Camden 4: The Lady Knights (7-8, 5-2 NCC) knocked off the first-place Lady Bruins (13-3, 7-1 NCC) at home Wednesday starting with a 5-0 lead after one inning.
Camden scored twice in the second and twice in the fifth to make it 5-4, but Currituck scored once in the bottom of the fifth and twice in the sixth.
Eboni Bailey had two hits, a triple and home run, and three RBIs for the Lady Knights.
Perquimans 5, Northside-Pinetown 4: The Lady Pirates (14-4) edged the Lady Knight (13-2) at home Wednesday, a team they lost to 8-4 earlier this season.
GIRLS SOCCER
John A. Holmes 8, Northeastern 0: The Lady Aces (9-5-1, 4-4-1 NCC) blanked the Lady Eagles (1-13-1, 1-7 NCC) at home Wednesday, led by hat tricks from both Shamiya Leary and Kate Foster. Both added an assist, while Ellie Spear and Zaylee Campbell added goals.
Pasquotank 7, Hertford County 1: The Lady Panthers (5-5, 3-5 NCC) led 5-0 at halftime in their home win over the Lady Bears (0-9, 0-9 NCC) Wednesday.
Currituck (8-6-1, 6-2 NCC) 1, Camden (9-6-1, 4-4-1 NCC) 0
BASEBALL
First Flight 6, John A. Holmes 3: The Aces (7-11, 4-5 NCC) scored two runs in the top of the first Wednesday, but the Nighthawks (12-4, 8-1 NCC) scored the next six runs over the course of the first five innings.
Maddox Bass and Darius Oliver both had two hits in the loss.
TEACH (Va.) (12-5) 8, Northeastern (4-1) 1