HERTFORD — The Perquimans baseball team defeated Bertie 18-7 at home on Tuesday evening.
The Pirates (8-5, 5-0 FRC) scored 15 runs in the first inning, taking a 16-0 lead in the second and an 18-7 lead in the fourth.
They reached base via 10 hits, which Maddux Thach led with three of them, and 11 walks. Gen Brown and Cameron Goodrow, both with one hit, had three RBIs apiece against the Falcons (1-6, 1-4 FRC).
Currituck 6, John A. Holmes 3: The Knights (9-2, 7-0 NCC), trailing 2-0 after the top of the second to the Aces (5-8, 4-3 NCC), scored a run in the bottom half, four more to take a 5-2 lead in the third and another run in the fourth.
Michael Sawyer led Currituck with two doubles and three RBIs, while Edenton’s Caleb Chappell had two hits and two RBIs.
Pasquotank 7, Manteo 4: The Panthers (9-2, 7-0 NCC) scored four runs in the bottom of the first to answer three early Manteo (3-9, 0-7 NCC) runs and after Manteo tied it 4-4 in the third, Pasquotank scored once in the fifth and twice in the sixth for the win.
Connor Morris had a hit and two RBIs as Josh Wise and A.J. Bundy both had two knocks in the game.
SOFTBALL
Currituck 6, John A. Holmes 5: A five-run bottom of the fifth from the Lady Knights (5-3, 3-1 NCC) gave them the 6-5 lead that would stand at the end of the game and give the Lady Aces (7-5, 6-1 NCC) their first conference loss.
Eboni Bailey had a double and three runs batted in for Currituck with Addyson Romanczyk earning two RBIs. Chloe Chappell had two hits and two RBIs for Edenton.
Pasquotank 13, Manteo 5: The Lady Panthers (2-5, 1-4 NCC) earned their first conference win with at least two runs in each of the six innings they came to bat in at home against Manteo (4-10, 2-5 NCC) Tuesday.
Camden (10-1, 6-0 NCC) 24, Northeastern (0-8, 0-5 NCC) 0
Note: No score is available from Perquimans vs. Bertie at this time.
BOYS TENNIS
John A. Holmes 9, Currituck 0: The Aces (9-4, 5-2 NCC) swept the Knights (0-9, 0-6 NCC) Tuesday in Currituck.
Trent Spear, Cole Dougherty, Jacob Emminizer, Ean Bateman, Aiden Furlough and Daniel Venters won their singles matches.
Spear and Dougherty, Emminizer and Daniel Emminizer, and Furlough and Holden Ford won their doubles matches.
First Flight 8, Northeastern 1: The Eagles’ (3-5, 2-4 NCC) lone win at First Flight (8-0, 7-0 NCC) came from Joel Overman on Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bear Grass Charter 3, NEAAAT 2: Three goals to one in the first half down the Lady Griffins (2-4) against the Lady Bears (5-6-1) Tuesday.
