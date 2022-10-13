High School Roundup | Perquimans boys' soccer blanks Gates at home From staff reports David Gough Author email Oct 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HERTFORD — The Perquimans boys’ soccer team shut out Gates 5-0 at home Wednesday.Goals were scored by Tony Riddick, Anthony Colucci, Colin Tibbs and Austin Glover. Riddick had two assists and Tibbs had one against the Red Barons (7-6, 2-2 Four Rivers Conference).The Pirates (7-6, 4-0 FRC) travel to Riverside-Martin on Monday.Manteo 3, Currituck 1: The Knights (4-4-2, 4-1-2 NCC) lost on the road to Manteo (11-2-3, 7-1-2 NCC) Wednesday. Manteo held a 2-0 lead at halftime.Currituck goes to Edenton on Monday.First Flight 4, Camden 1: The Bruins (10-6, 3-6 NCC) lost the conference road game against the Nighthawks (9-2-2, 8-0-1 NCC) Wednesday.Sam Phillips scored the lone goal for Camden with a Nate Phelps assist. The Bruins were scheduled to host Riverside-Martin Thursday.VOLLEYBALLPerquimans def. Cape Hatteras 25-10, 25-15, 25-12: The Lady Pirates (17-1) won their non-conference home match against the Lady Hurricanes (8-8) Wednesday.Eby Scaff led Perquimans with 13 kills followed by Victoria Williamson’s 12 and Daven Brabble’s 11.Maddie Chaulk had 24 assists and 11 digs in the win.The Lady Pirates were scheduled to host Riverside-Martin Thursday where a win would clinch the conference title. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesCity to get summer collegiate baseball team in 2023Rivers breaks tie vote to rehire Freeman as city managerProject to redesign Hughes-Ehringhaus-Oak Stump intersection back on trackSources: Freeman one of two finalists for EC city manager's jobState LGC 'strongly opposed' to city rehiring FreemanChowan Sheriff's Office investigating death of 2-year-old boyWaterman's: A mainstay in EdentonPasquotank GOP censures Overman, pulls support for his re-election bidPerquimans facing $340K expense for housing inmateMovie review: Horrific ‘Smile’ wants to give you nightmares Images