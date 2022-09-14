HERTFORD — The Perquimans volleyball team swept Tarboro 25-4, 25-6, 25-5 at home in Four Rivers Conference action Tuesday.

The Lady Pirates (7-1, 4-0 FRC) were led by Victoria Williamson’s 12 kills and Eby Scaff’s 11 as Daven Brabble had 10 aces to Marleigh Cooper’s nine against Tarboro (3-5, 0-2 FRC).