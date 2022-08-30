High School Roundup | Phillips, Bruins soccer shut out Bear Grass From staff reports David Gough Author email Aug 30, 2022 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Camden's Graham Burgess, shown here in a 2021 game against Currituck, scored a goal in the Bruins' win over Bear Grass Charter, Monday in Camden. The Daily Advance Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CAMDEN — The Camden boys’ soccer team improved to 3-0 this season with a 9-0 victory over Bear Grass Charter on Monday at home.Sam Phillips, a freshman, scored four times for the Bruins and added an assist, while fellow freshman Luke Lawrence had a goal and two assists.Seniors Caleb Wright, Graham Burgess and Jacori Sutton also had a goal each, with sophomore Hunter Midgett and freshman Nate Phelps both adding an assist.Camden, which led 7-0 after the first half against the Bears (0-3), travels to Perquimans on Wednesday.John A. Holmes 9, Riverside-Martin 0: The Aces (3-0) won easily at home against the Knights (0-4) Monday.Loghan Wagner scored three times and assisted twice, while Malachi Soto and Axel Preciado both scored twice. David Dougherty and Mark Perez rounded out the scoring with a respective goal of their own.Connor Copeland had two assists and David Gonzalez pitched in with one.Edenton travels to Bear Grass Charter on Wednesday.GIRLS TENNISLawrence Academy 6, Northeastern 3: The Lady Eagles (0-1) lost their season opener at home Monday to the Lady Warriors (1-2).Jada Simpson and Briley Munden teamed up for a doubles win for Northeastern as Simpson and Mary Ellen Foreman both won their singles matches.The Lady Eagles have their first conference match at John A. Holmes on Thursday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesEC police investigating fatal shooting of local manHertford's S-Bridge won't open to traffic on SaturdayPetco, Starbucks, church eye EC sitesHerringbone restaurant to open Nov. 19Camden students return for new year; Stinson replaces Lazar as principal at Grandy PrimaryECSU student injured in car repair accident on campusCouncil eyes hiring Steinburg as city lobbyistFive 'Must See' places in Bertie CountyTwiddy named Fulbright Fellow, studying in AustraliaCelebrating town and gown: Rivers hosts event for students at park Images