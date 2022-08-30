091521_eda_soccer_currituck_daniel_camden_burgess_1

Camden's Graham Burgess, shown here in a 2021 game against Currituck, scored a goal in the Bruins' win over Bear Grass Charter, Monday in Camden. 

 The Daily Advance

CAMDEN — The Camden boys’ soccer team improved to 3-0 this season with a 9-0 victory over Bear Grass Charter on Monday at home.

Sam Phillips, a freshman, scored four times for the Bruins and added an assist, while fellow freshman Luke Lawrence had a goal and two assists.