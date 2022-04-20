Perquimans County’s Macon Winslow (11), shown here during a 2021 state playoff game, hit a home run in the Pirates' win over Currituck in an Easter tournament semifinal game at Gates County High School, Tuesday.
GATESVILLE — The Perquimans baseball team defeated Currituck 10-2 Tuesday afternoon in an Easter tournament semifinal game at Gates County High School.
The Pirates (19-0) scored runs in each of the first five innings as they held a 3-1 lead over the Knights (13-6) after the first and had a 7-1 lead by the end of the third inning.
Macon Winslow homered for Perquimans as he went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and Jett Winslow went 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
Tanner Thach earned the win with six innings pitched striking out 11, walking three, allowing two hits and two unearned runs.
The Pirates, who defeated Currituck 4-2 in late February to open the season, were scheduled to face Camden in the Albemarle Easter Tournament championship at Gates Wednesday night.
Camden 14, Gates 7: The eight-game shutout streak for the Bruins (14-4) came to an end Tuesday night against the Red Barons (10-5), but Camden won their semifinal game for its ninth consecutive victory.
Gates used a five-run third to take a 7-5 lead, but Camden scored six in the bottom of the fourth to take a commanding 11-7 lead and added three more in the fifth.
Wes Hyatt led the Bruins with a 3-for-4 day and two RBIs. Cody Ives and Jacori Sutton also knocked in two runs.
Dylan Jones pitched 4.1 shutout innings in relief of Jaden Clark as Jones allowed just three hits, three walks and struck out six in that time.
Camden has accounted for three of Gates’ five losses this season.
Pasquotank 6, Northeastern 3: The Panthers (8-7) defeated the Eagles (9-8) early Tuesday in the Easter tournament at Gates.
Garrett Brown led Pasquotank with two hits, while Ryan Robinson had a hit and two RBIs.
Connor Morris pitched 3.1 innings and Brown pitched 3.2 allowing a combined four hits. Brown allowed no runs.
Christian Wolfen had two of those hits for Northeastern, while Julian Jones and Eric Jones had the RBIs for the Eagles.
The Panthers were scheduled to face Southampton (Va.) Wednesday afternoon in a fifth-place game, while Northeastern were scheduled to face Hertford County in a seventh-place game in the morning.
The two Elizabeth City schools will meet again to close out the regular season with two games against each other starting with one at Northeastern on Tuesday, May 3.
Results from Wednesday's Easter tournament games will be in Friday's sports section.